Toll Brothers Announces Move-In Ready Homes are Available at Regency at Waterset in Apollo Beach, Florida

APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce a select number of move-in ready and quick move-in homes are now available in its exclusive Tampa-area active-adult community, Regency at Waterset, in Apollo Beach, Florida. Situated within the desirable Waterset master-planned community, Regency at Waterset offers a variety of professionally decorated model homes and quick move-in homes available to tour at 5561 Freestone Circle in Apollo Beach.

Regency at Waterset features three collections of sophisticated home designs with distinctive architecture. Homes include single-family homes and villas, providing a range of options for discerning home buyers. Home designs range from 1,602 to over 2,596 square feet, with 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2- to 3-car garages. Prices start in the mid-$300,000s.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“This exclusive 55+ community offers resort-style amenities and an active, low-maintenance lifestyle that is perfect for today’s active adults,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President for Toll Brothers in Tampa. “The move-in ready villas and single-family homes at Regency at Waterset offer home buyers an exceptional combination of a prime location, outstanding amenities, and luxury home designs – all within a timeline that fits their needs.”

Located in the popular South Shore area, this exclusive enclave for active adults offers a private, gated setting and an array of amenities just for Regency residents. Featuring a dedicated Regency lifestyle director on site to curate a full social calendar of clubs, events, and activities, each day brings new opportunities for homeowners to connect with neighbors and friends at this 55+ community in Apollo Beach.

The community's future amenities include The Cove, an amenity center that is currently under construction, with a resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, sport court, social room, and over 12 miles of walking and fitness trails. Regency at Waterset is also conveniently located near shopping, gourmet and casual dining, premier golf courses, top medical facilities, and the many attractions of Tampa and Central Florida.

The Regency at Waterset Sales Center and model homes are open daily for tours. For more information on Regency at Waterset and Toll Brothers communities throughout Tampa, call (855) 600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45e74781-0c0d-4dab-82a8-819931a3bc73

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Regency at Waterset by Toll Brothers “This exclusive 55+ community offers resort-style amenities and an active, low-maintenance lifestyle that is perfect for today’s active adults,” said Brian O'Hara, Division President for Toll Brothers in Tampa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.