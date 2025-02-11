SAIT gets to work shaping tomorrow with $150 million Real Futures fundraising campaign to drive cross-campus transformation

Real Futures campaign reimagines applied learning to train tomorrow’s talent, today

Calgary, AB, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new vision for applied education amid major shifts in technology, our economy and communities was shared today at the unveiling of the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology’s (SAIT) Real Futures fundraising campaign. The world is changing, and SAIT is changing with it to ensure students have the skills needed to succeed and industry has the talent needed to thrive.

SAIT is launching Real Futures backed by unprecedented donor support. With more than $100 million of the campaign’s $150 million goal raised, the campaign’s out-of-the-gate success speaks to SAIT’s strong relationships with key industry and community leaders.

By welcoming the community to join SAIT in taking a bold step forward, the institution will deliver on a promise to harness fresh perspectives and reimagine education through new technologies, spaces and ideas. Essentially, the campaign will transform who, how and what we teach as we prepare students to meet the moment, embrace change and unlock future potential that will drive Alberta’s economy forward.

“The world demands talent that’s ready to adapt, and SAIT is at the forefront of that demand. Our graduates are ready to help drive innovation and support accelerated economic growth,” says Dr. David Ross, SAIT President and CEO.

As part of the fundraising campaign launch, Cenovus Energy announced a $3.7 million gift to support the transformation of applied energy education. This generous gift will support curriculum revitalization, upgrading equipment and technology and reimagining the learning experience — reinforcing SAIT’s ability to provide hands-on, real-world training. SAIT has also renewed a 10-year naming of the Cenovus Energy Centre in recognition of the company’s ongoing support of SAIT students.

"SAIT continues to be an important partner for our company, offering innovative education programs that prepare students for rewarding careers in the oil and gas industry," says Jeff Lawson, Cenovus Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development & Chief Sustainability Officer. "Through the Real Futures campaign, we look forward to seeing energy-related programs shape the future workforce to tackle the opportunities and challenges our industry faces.”

Through SAIT’s School of Business and MacPhail School of Energy, support from Cenovus will ensure tomorrow’s talent reflects industry’s changing needs and the interdisciplinary thinking that defines careers in the energy sector in Canada and internationally.

The Estate of Arthur George “Bud” Hall has announced a generous gift of $3.5 million to support efforts to build the Taylor Family Campus Centre. An avid sportsman, Mr. Hall enriched the lives of those he knew and has now left a lasting legacy at SAIT. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 92.

“This is an endeavour that would have made Bud proud,” says Shelly Norris, Executrix of the Estate of Arthur George “Bud” Hall.

SAIT is a reflection of the city in which we work, play and reside. Building momentum on shifting landscapes unfolding across industries in Alberta, Real Futures will facilitate SAIT’s ability to deliver on industry’s talent needs.

“With industry support, we ensure SAIT graduates are prepared to drive economic growth across a wide range of careers,” says Ross. “None of this happens without our incredible donors. This vital support helps enable SAIT to provide the talent that keeps our industries competitive and thriving.”

—30—

About SAIT

Established in 1916, SAIT was the first of its kind, publicly funded technical school in North America. As a global leader in applied education and research — serving nearly 40,000 students annually — SAIT offers certificate, diploma, post diploma, apprenticeship and applied degree programs, baccalaureate degrees, corporate training and more than 1,000 continuing education courses, along with four dedicated, award-winning areas of research and capacity for new and emerging research. Curriculum and research priorities are developed through industry partnerships to ensure graduates have the skills and knowledge required to fulfill the demand for talent. SAIT is honoured to be recognized by Mediacorp Canada Inc. as one of Alberta’s Top Employers for 2024, and to be ranked fourth by Research Infosource Inc. in the Top 50 Research Colleges in Canada for 2024. CEOWORLD Magazine ranked the SAIT School of Business #49 on the list of Best Business Schools in the World for 2024, and the School of Hospitality and Tourism placed #14 on their list of Best Hospitality and Hotel Management Schools in the World for 2024.

About SAIT’s Real Futures Campaign

With the right training today, tomorrow’s leaders will be ready to channel constant change into new possibilities. The Real Futures campaign represents our commitment to embracing this exciting moment with the confidence that the best is yet to come — for SAIT, for our province, and for countless students and graduates alike. The Real Futures campaign is our chance to be bold, to find inventive solutions to shared problems, and to position our city and province to thrive in a world experiencing major shifts.

The Real Futures campaign will enable SAIT to deliver on the promise to transform who, how and what we teach in response to the changes unfolding across our communities, technologies and economies. With a fundraising target of $150 million, the campaign will assure SAIT’s continued ability to provide the training and skills that industry needs to stay relevant and that students need to thrive, whatever vision of tomorrow they’re working toward.

Kate Laverdure Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) 403-630-6152 kate.laverdure@sait.ca

