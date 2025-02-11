ENTOUCH AWARDS 24 HOUR FITNESS WITH SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

The award for extraordinary sustainability success granted to 24 Hour Fitness

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leading energy management solutions provider for multisite operators, has announced that 24 Hour Fitness, a leader in transforming lives every day through fitness, has been selected as the recipient of the ENTOUCH 2023 Sustainability Award. This award recognizes companies that have significantly contributed to sustainability and energy efficiency.

“We are proud to recognize 24 Hour Fitness for their commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency,” said ENTOUCH Vice President of Customer Success, Trey Hernandez. “Their dedication to reducing their environmental impact is an example for other companies to follow. We are proud to do our part in supporting 24 Hour Fitness to help people improve their fitness and health while simultaneously helping the environment.”

24 Hour Fitness has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce their environmental impact, including ENTOUCH’s energy management, recycling programs, and water conservation measures. These initiatives have resulted in significant energy savings and a reduction in their carbon footprint. By implementing ENTOUCH’s energy management system in 24 Hour Fitness locations, the bottom line impact has resulted in an average 14.4% kWh reduction in energy consumption and more than $3.9M in savings. The sustainability impact is a reduction of 30.4M lbs. of carbon emissions or saving 13,869 acres of forest annually.

“We are honored to receive the ENTOUCH 2023 Sustainability Award,” said 24 Hour Fitness Vice President of Club Operations and Services, David Roth. “We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and are proud of our progress. Our team members and clients are concerned about climate change and creating a healthy planet, so we want sustainability at the core of our business.”

24 Hour Fitness is committed to continuing its sustainability efforts and is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact. With the ENTOUCH Sustainability Award, 24 Hour Fitness is recognized for its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

About ENTOUCH

Founded in Dallas, Texas, in 2008, ENTOUCH is the leader in energy management as a service and smart building technology. We create a path to a healthier planet by delivering sustainable solutions that reduce energy usage, drive profitably, and simplify facility management for multisite operators. Our turnkey solution digitally transforms and optimizes operations for multisite businesses. We are the only provider that owns our entire technology stack and can take over heterogeneous systems and manage them from a single cloud solution. We lead the industry in speed and deployment quality and the ENTOUCH.360 service has earned a 100% renewal rate.

About 24 Hour Fitness

For more than 40 years, 24 Hour Fitness has been dedicated to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness. With over 265 clubs in 11 states nationwide, 24 Hour Fitness offers welcoming and inclusive environments with thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, functional training areas, and more. Members can choose from a variety of options, such as studio and cycle classes, personal training, and innovative digital and virtual offerings to help them keep their minds and bodies fit. For more information about 24 Hour Fitness and its programs, visit www.24hourfitness.com.



