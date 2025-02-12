COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES CELEBRATES SERVICE OF TWO LONGTIME VOLUNTEER LEADERS

Community Foundation Logo Debbie and Anson M. Beard, Jr. Roy J. Zuckerberg and Tara Kelleher

Following 15 Years of Service, Anson M. Beard, Jr. and Roy J. Zuckerberg are Stepping Down from Transformative Volunteer Roles

Through their exceptional board leadership on the Investment Committee, Anson and Roy utilized their financial acumen to strengthen the Community Foundation’s ability to service our neighbors in need.” — Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair, Board of Directors of the Community Foundation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties today announced that after 15 years of service, Anson M. Beard, Jr. and Roy J. Zuckerberg are stepping down from their volunteer roles with the organization.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofit organizations, and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues.“Through their exceptional board leadership on the Investment Committee, among many others, Anson and Roy utilized their financial acumen to strengthen the Community Foundation’s ability to service our neighbors in need,” said Jeffrey A. Stoops, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation. “Their vision and success as financial stewards have earned the trust and confidence of our donors, amplifying our collective impact in the community.”Anson M. Beard, Jr. of West Palm Beach has made significant contributions through his service on the Board of Governors, Board of Directors, Investment Committee, Executive Committee, and Finance Committee. His leadership roles included serving as Chair of the Investment Committee (2014–2021), Vice Chair of the Executive Committee (2020–2021), and Co-Chair of the Campaign Cabinet (2019–2020). Beard is also a Legacy Society Member and, alongside his wife, founded the Debra & Anson M. Beard Jr. Charitable Fund, which has been awarding changemaking grants since 2019. Beard spent 17 years in the Equity Division at Morgan Stanley, including serving as Head of Worldwide Equities, member of the Executive Committee and chairman of Morgan Stanley Security Services Inc. He retired in 1994 and transitioned to the role of Advisory Director at Morgan Stanley.Roy J. Zuckerberg of Palm Beach has also played a pivotal role through his service on the Board of Governors, Board of Directors, Investment Committee, and Executive Committee. As a member of the Campaign Cabinet (2019–2020), he brought strategic vision and dedication to advancing the Foundation’s mission. Zuckerberg founded the Roy J. Zuckerberg and Tara E. Kelleher Fund, which has distributed grants since 2012, creating lasting benefits for the region. Zuckerberg began his career at Goldman Sachs in the late 1960s playing a pivotal role in building the investment banks’ extensive portfolio of affluent clients. As the Firm’s longest-serving partner, he held key leadership roles, including Vice Chairman, Executive Committee member, and head of the Equities Division. He stepped down from these positions in 1998.“For 15 years, Anson and Roy have generously shared their time, talents, and expertise to elevate the Community Foundation as the ‘go-to’ for those who give where they live,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Their contributions have made an indelible impact on our organization and their legacy will continue to inspire our work for years to come.”About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed nearly $250 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.