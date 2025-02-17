Texas’ #1 luxury real estate agent gives insight into 2025 market

Alex Perry, ranked the #1 real estate agent in Dallas and all of Texas by RealTrends, said the 2025 home market has started strong in Dallas. Perry Wisdom Barrett Real Estate Group, ranked the top group in Dallas, includes, from left, Alex Perry, Elizabeth Wisdom, Chad Barrett and Eric Narosov. One of the estate homes marketed by Alex Perry, the #1 luxury real estate agent in Dallas and all of Texas, according to the RealTrends rankings.

In an analysis of the spring home buying market, Alex Perry says the market is on fire in Dallas, especially in the luxury sector.

We live in a city with all the pistons firing. I see the market being on fire. There’s not enough inventory. People are moving here, and the economy looks to have some room to run.” — Alex Perry, #1 real estate agent in Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With inventory of homes for sale on the rise and record sales in January, Alex Perry , the top luxury real estate agent in Texas, says 2025 is the year to buy a home in Dallas-Fort Worth.He’s not alone. DFW, which has long lured new businesses and residents alike, has been ranked the best place for real estate investment in 2025 by PricewaterhouseCoopers and the Urban Land Institute. That ranking, based on a survey of more than 2,000 real estate experts in the U.S., is just another nod to the region’s diversified economy, lower cost of living and home prices.“We live in a city with all the pistons firing,” Perry said. “I see the market being on fire, especially in the luxury space. There’s not enough inventory. People are moving here, and the economy looks to have some room to run.”Perry’s team, which includes veterans Chad Barrett and Elizabeth Wisdom, as well as newcomer Eric Narosov, sold more than $350 million in 2024, an accomplishment all the more impressive because Perry Wisdom Barrett is the smallest of Dallas groups logging more than $250 million in sales annually.They consistently rank as the #1 group in Dallas year after year.As predicted, the spring homebuying market in DFW began to heat up early this year, with homes sales strong in January. In fact, Allie Beth Allman & Associates , the brokerage with which Perry Wisdom Barrett is affiliated, experienced the best January in the firm’s history, closing more than $218 million in sales.Perry attributes the DFW market’s staying power to years of sustainable price growth. North Texas home prices recorded incredible growth in 2021 and 2022 and then continued with healthy growth in 2023 and 2024. Over the past two decades, the region’s home prices have appreciated at a rate of 158%.In 2025, Perry foresees continued home price increases, as optimism about the economy in general and the real estate market in particular has encouraged more buyers to make a choice.That doesn’t mean the sky is the limit for sellers, Perry cautions.“We’re telling all our sellers to be mindful of what the market is doing, because you can see from the many for-sale signs in the yard that there are going to be choices,” he said. “We know that if a home isn’t getting serious interest in 90 days, there’s something going on with the condition or the price, and we need to fix it.”In all, the Dallas region had 97 corporate headquarters or expansion announcements in 2024, according to the Dallas Regional Chamber, a sign of record-breaking economic growth.The construction of several new office buildings also bodes well for DFW residential real estate market growth. Those include the Goldman Sachs campus and a new tower near Kyle Warren Park to house Bank of America operations. And by the end of the year, a new campus for more than 3,000 Wells Fargo employees in Irving’s Las Colinas is expected to be completed.Add that to DFW’s growing reputation as Y’all Street, with the planned Texas Stock Exchange as well as several thousand workers with Charles Schwab and Fidelity in Westlake.Texas’ corporate growth has led to significant population growth, with about 600,000 moving to the Lone Star State in 2024. Demographers and economists predict Dallas-Fort Worth to become the country’s third-largest metro region in the country within the next 10 years.“We are fortunate to call Texas home,” Perry said. “A strong, diversified economy has helped to insulate us from serious dips in the real estate market. I’m looking forward to a solid 2025 for real estate.”

