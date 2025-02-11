Secretary of State Kris Warner Reports 1,301 New WV Business Registrations for January of 2025

Charleston, W.Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,301 new businesses statewide during the month of January according to Secretary of State Kris Warner.

Clay County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.63% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Gilmer, Jefferson, Braxton and Raleigh County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

Clay County - 2.63% growth Gilmer County - 2.04% growth Jefferson County - 1.80% growth Braxton County - 1.80% growth Raleigh County - 1.67% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in January include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Jefferson and Raleigh.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

Kanawha County - 136 new registrations Monongalia County - 127 new registrations Berkeley County - 122 new registrations Jefferson County - 85 new registrations Raleigh County - 82 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,676 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025. Raleigh County led all 55 counties with a 18.59% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

Additionally, the WV Secretary of State's Office will join state and national stakeholders in celebrating February 15-22, 2025, as National Entrepreneurship Week.

During National Entrepreneurship Week, the WV Secretary of State's Office will be holding an open house at the WV One Stop Business Center on February 19, 2025. The open house is scheduled to acknowledge 2025 as the eighth year the state has served entrepreneurs out of the four-agency, single-location business center that became the first in the nation in 2018.

For more information on National Entrepreneurship Week and how you can celebrate, click here.