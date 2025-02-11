Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa to Host Inaugural Peoples Golf Invitational

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Peoples League embraces this shift by offering a fresh, authentic, and highly entertaining format where players own their teams, control their narrative, and compete for ultimate bragging rights.” — Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 2025 marks a historic moment in the evolution of creator golf as Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, an oceanfront luxury resort just south of St. Augustine, proudly hosts the debut event of Peoples League, the first-ever creator-owned golf league. The Peoples League Invitational, presented by Underdog, will take place from February 10-12, 2025, bringing together some of the biggest names in creator-driven golf for an electrifying team-based showdown.As the popularity of YouTube golf surges, Peoples League emerges as the first sports league where creators step into three powerful roles: Players, Team Owners and Media Network. This groundbreaking format unites top golf influencers, transforming them into sports entrepreneurs and revolutionizing the way golf is consumed and competed.The Peoples League Invitational presented by Underdog will showcase an elite roster of golf's most engaging personalities, led by dynamic host Tisha Alyn. The inaugural season features an exciting lineup of competitors, including:● Luke Kwon – Winner of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Creator Classic● Martin Borgmeier – World Long Drive Champion● The Pointer Brothers – Entertainment duo● Snappy Gilmore – Single-arm swing marvel● Jenna Bandy – Named #1 Female Sports CreatorPeoples League’s first season spans four major events from February to October 2025, culminating in an electrifying championship showdown to determine the ultimate team champion. The Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa serves as the perfect backdrop for the league’s highly anticipated inaugural event, kicking off this thrilling season of creator-driven golf.“While traditional golf viewership declines, creator-driven content is thriving. Peoples League embraces this shift by offering a fresh, authentic, and highly entertaining format where players own their teams, control their narrative, and compete for ultimate bragging rights.” says Carlton Grant, Managing Director at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. “By merging elite competition with innovative storytelling, Peoples League is set to redefine the sport and captivate a global audience and Hammock Beach is honored to be a part of it.”Four powerhouse teams will battle it out in the inaugural event, featuring a collective audience of more than 18 million followers across social platforms:Team 1● Martin Borgmeier● The DOD King● Alexa MeltonTeam 2● Luke Kwon● Sam Heung Min● Tooms GolfTeam 3● Ja Rule● Snappy Gilmore● Claire HogleTeam 4● Jenna Bandy● The Pointer BrothersContent from the event will be released on Peoples League’s official channels in the following weeks and months, bringing this historic competition to millions worldwide. To learn more about the Peoples League and the first Invitational, visit peoplesleaguegolf.com. To follow along on social media, visit Instagram at @peoplesleaguegolf, YouTube at @PeoplesLeague_Golf, TikTok at @peoples.league and X at @PeoplesLeague_.For more information about Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, visit hammockbeach.com or call (877) 586-0180. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @HammockBeachResort, Instagram at @HammockBeach or X at @HammockResort with #lifeathammockbeach.# # #About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa:Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa extends along a mile of unspoiled, private cinnamon sand beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. The grand resort designed with a nostalgic, Old Florida ambiance presents an exceptional choice of culinary offerings, legendary golf - including the Jack Nicklaus-designed oceanfront golf course and the Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course - additional resort play of tennis and pickleball and yacht harbor for boating excursions and wellness, fitness and spa selections, all among nine swimming pools with countless activities. The resort boasts coastal elegance among its 285 guestrooms and suites, spacious condominiums, signature homes and well-appointed public areas offering unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.