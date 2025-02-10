DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE, Feb. 10, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF KEANAKOLU ORCHARD FOR MAINTENANCE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Feb. 10, 2025

HONOLULU – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces that the Keanakolu Orchard, located in the Hilo Forest Reserve on Hawaiʻi Island, will be closed starting tomorrow, Feb. 11, for routine orchard maintenance.

Also known as the Humuʻula Orchard, Keanakolu sits at about 6,000 feet elevation and is home to various non-native fruit trees including apple, cherry, plum, and apricot. Personal collection permits are available online or at DOFAW’s Hawaiʻi Island District Office in Hilo.

The temporary closure will run through Friday, Feb. 14.

# # #

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Communications Office: 808-587-0396

Email: [email protected]