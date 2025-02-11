FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE TO CELEBRATE THE INAUGURATION OF DR. JEREMY P. MARTIN AS 18TH PRESIDENT

LAKELAND, Fla, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Southern College will officially welcome Dr. Jeremy P. Martin as its 18th president during an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, February 12, at 3 PM in Branscomb Auditorium. Dr. Martin's appointment was announced by the College's Board of Trustees after his unanimous selection in June 2024, and he began his tenure as president in August 2024. With nearly two decades of leadership experience, Dr. Martin previously served as the vice president for strategy and innovation at William & Mary.

Throughout his distinguished career at William & Mary, Dr. Martin served in several influential roles, including assistant to the president and provost, associate provost, and chief of staff. He played a pivotal role in shaping the university's future, co-chairing the strategic planning process that led to the development of the Vision 2026 plan. During his tenure as interim director of athletics from 2020 to 2021, Dr. Martin launched the $57.4 million "All In" fundraising campaign for athletics, showcasing his ability to drive institutional growth and rally support for the university.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Martin as the 18th president of Florida Southern College," said Dr. Robert L. Fryer Jr., chairman of the FSC Board of Trustees. "His background in academic administration, his commitment to student success, and his proven track record of enhancing institutional growth make him uniquely qualified to lead the College into its next chapter of excellence."

Dr. Martin holds a bachelor's degree from Houghton College, a Master of Science degree from Georgia State University, and both a Ph.D. in educational policy, planning, and leadership and an MBA from William & Mary. Before moving to Lakeland, Dr. Martin served on the board of directors for Riverside Doctors' Hospital and Houghton University. A native of Fayetteville, Georgia, he is married to Tia Martin, and they have two children.

Florida Southern College is excited to begin this new chapter in its history with Dr. Martin's leadership and looks forward to his continued contributions to the growth and success of the institution.

For more information on the inauguration ceremony or to RSVP, please email rsvp@flsouthern.edu.

About Florida Southern College:

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in Florida. The College upholds its tradition of academic excellence with over 70 undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate offerings in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. With a student-to-faculty ratio of 14:1, Florida Southern is an award-winning leader in engaged learning and proudly boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 “Best Colleges” guide, the College ranks #11 among “Best Regional Universities in the South,” #9 in “Most Innovative Schools,” and #20 in “Best Value Schools.” Florida Southern is also featured in The Princeton Review’s 2024 Best 389 Colleges and the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025. The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook highlights the College’s AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, its School of Education, and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Florida Southern is home to the world’s largest collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture on a single site, and for 13 consecutive years, it has earned a spot on The Princeton Review’s list of the “Most Beautiful Campuses”, now ranked #5. Connect with Florida Southern College at www.flsouthern.edu

Attachment

Stacy Walsh Florida Southern College 8636803965 slwalsh@flsouthern.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.