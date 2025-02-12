MTCA 2025 Delivers an Unforgettable Weekend with Broadway’s Derek Klena

Derek Klena Performing at MTCA Musical Theatre Competitions of America

MTCA 2025 featured Broadway's Derek Klena, masterclasses, & an iconic Sunset Blvd performance. MTCA 2026 (Feb 6-8) registration now open! 🎭 #MTCA

Those students were serving it UP! What an incredible platform for them. Thanks, MTCA, for making my livestream ‘Sunset’ dreams come true and for gifting young people with such an inspiring weekend!” — Derek Klena

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Lisa FryMusical Theatre Competitions of America ( MTCA lisa@mtcofa.com(949) 606-5122MTCA 2025 Delivers Broadway Magic with Derek Klena – Registration Now Open for MTCA 2026MTCA 2025 has wrapped up another extraordinary weekend, bringing together 1,200+ students from across the country for musical theatre adjudications, masterclasses, and exclusive Broadway experiences.Derek Klena’s Unforgettable Performance and MentorshipA highlight of the festival was the special appearance of Broadway star Derek Klena, celebrated for his roles in Jagged Little Pill, Anastasia, Wicked, and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.Klena led inspiring masterclasses, engaged in a Q&A session, and performed on the MTCA Stage. He delivered an iconic performance from Sunset Boulevard . The moment began with a video of Klena walking thru the venue singing, before he emerged onto the main stage, electrifying the audience."Those students were serving it UP! What a rock concert of a showcase and an incredible platform for them. Thanks, MTCA 2025, for making my livestream ‘Sunset’ dreams come true and for gifting these young people with such an inspiring weekend!" – Derek KlenaAdditionally, students auditioned for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform alongside Klena in a Moulin Rouge-inspired showcase, directed by Broadway veteran Nikki Snelson."MTCA is truly a singular and unique artistic experience—1,200 of the most talented kids from around the globe, masterclasses, adjudication with Broadway pros, and a HUGE final show," said Snelson. "We loved putting together the Sunset Boulevard and Moulin Rouge pieces for Derek. He is an absolute superstar and a wonderful human!"A Weekend of Competition, Education, and CelebrationThroughout the three-day festival, students participated in:Individual and Group Adjudications – Showcasing performances in acting, vocal, and dance categories, adjudicated by top industry professionals.Broadway-Style Masterclasses – Hands-on training with Broadway veterans, casting directors, and choreographers, offering invaluable real-world insights.Exclusive “Direct from Broadway” Sessions – Behind-the-scenes career guidance from industry professionals, including Derek Klena and Nikki Snelson.Scholarship & College Audition Opportunities – Over $250,000 in scholarships awarded to outstanding students pursuing collegiate musical theatre programs.Recognizing Excellence in Musical TheatreMTCA 2025 culminated in an electrifying awards ceremony, honoring top performances in solo, duet, ensemble, and production categories. Following the ceremony, students and educators enjoyed a well-deserved celebration at Knott’s Berry Farm, building friendships and memories beyond the stage."MTCA is an unparalleled opportunity for young performers to learn, grow, and showcase their talents," said Lisa Fry, Executive Producer of MTCA, and Pia Patrick, Executive Director. "The dedication and passion we witnessed this year were truly inspiring, and we can’t wait to see where these talented students go next."Registration Now Open for MTCA 2026 – February 6-8, 2026With another sold-out festival in the books, preparations are already underway for MTCA 2026, set to take place February 6-8, 2026, in Anaheim, CA. Schools and studios are encouraged to register early to secure their spots for another unparalleled weekend of musical theatre education, performance, and mentorship.For updates on MTCA 2026 registration, scholarship opportunities, and special guest announcements, visit www.mtcofa.com About Musical Theatre Competitions of AmericaSince 2005, MTCA has been the nation’s leading educational musical theatre festival, bringing together thousands of students annually for an immersive weekend of performance, training, and mentorship from Broadway’s best. Through competition, masterclasses, and scholarship opportunities, MTCA continues to shape the next generation of performers and theatre professionals.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional details, please contact:Lisa FryMusical Theatre Competitions of Americalisa@mtcofa.com(949) 606-5122

