Solomon Partners Expands Financial Institutions Group with the Hiring of 3 Seasoned Bankers

Juan Guzman joins as a Partner, Faiz Vahidy and Matthew Cornish join as Managing Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm and independent affiliate of Natixis, today announced a significant expansion of its Financial Institutions Group with the hiring of Juan Guzman as a Partner, and Faiz Vahidy and Matthew Cornish as Managing Directors. The trio previously worked at Houlihan Lokey and will now collaborate with their former colleague Arik Rashkes, who started at Solomon in December as Head of the recently formed Financial Institutions Group.

“Collectively Juan, Faiz and Matt represent a meaningful step toward rapidly building out our Financial Institutions practice. They each have substantial experience across a variety of subsectors and have successfully worked together in their prior roles,” said Marc Cooper, CEO of Solomon Partners.

Mr. Rashkes added, “My colleagues are well known and respected across the financial services industry as talented investment bankers who are dedicated to serving clients. Together we will further develop Solomon’s Financial Institutions advisory services.”

Mr. Guzman specializes in mortgage services and insurance, as well as the broader real estate services sector. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, advising clients on a diverse range of transactions, including M&A, capital raising, valuations, and special committee assignments. Prior to joining Solomon, Mr. Guzman was a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Services Group focused on the mortgage services and insurance sectors. He earned an MBA with concentrations in Corporate Finance and Law & Business from New York University's Stern School of Business and a BA in Economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

"I look forward to contributing to Solomon’s growth and success by expanding the Financial Institutions Group and the sub-sectors we serve. The firm's commitment to excellence and client-focused approach aligns with my professional values and goals," Mr. Guzman commented.

At Solomon, Mr. Vahidy will primarily focus on advising insurance distribution companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, divestitures, fairness opinions, strategic planning, and other corporate finance engagements. He has more than two decades of experience in financial services, covering insurance distribution companies including MGAs, MGUs, BGAs, IMOs, and FMOs. He has successfully executed a wide variety of transactions for insurance carriers, insurance services providers, and insurtech companies. Mr. Vahidy received a BBA from the George Washington University and an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

In his new role, Mr. Cornish will specialize in insurance services and illiquid financial assets, leveraging his extensive experience in corporate finance and advisory services. He previously served as a Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Services Group & Illiquid Financial Assets Group. Over the past 15 years, Mr. Cornish executed transactions across multiple industries and asset classes, including benefits, claims, TPAs, property & casualty insurance, life settlements, tax receivable agreements, minority equity, receivership wind-downs, and private equity and hedge fund LP interests. He holds a BS in Accountancy, Economics, and Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Villanova University.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of verticals. These include Business Services, Consumer Retail, Distribution, Financial Institutions, Financial Sponsors, FinTech, Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants, Healthcare, Industrials, Infrastructure, Power & Renewables, Media and Technology. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79874508-3307-43e1-87f1-c127d605658e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f447c06-0049-477a-b3da-8b11c48f3270

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99656942-b936-46d7-96bf-b495571881f4

Kalen Holliday kalen.holliday@solomonpartners.com

Juan Guzman Juan Guzman, Partner, Financial Institutions (Photography credit to Marc Cartwright) Faiz Vahidy Faiz Vahidy, Managing Director, Financial Institutions (Photography credit to Shane Nelson) Matthew Cornish Matthew Cornish, Managing Director, Financial Institutions (Photography credit to Shane Nelson)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.