SportGait and Heads Together Health Merge to Form NeuroTech Insights, Transforming Neurofunctional Prehabilitation, Performance, and Recovery

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportGait, a leading innovator in prehabilitation, performance, and recovery solutions, proudly announces its merger with Branelie Health, Inc., operating as Heads Together Health (HTH). This strategic partnership marks a groundbreaking step forward in neurological care, combining advanced technologies to create a comprehensive platform for assessment, treatment, and recovery. The newly formed entity, NeuroTech Insights, will revolutionize the landscape of neurofunctional health with its cutting-edge, AI-driven approach to prehabilitation and recovery.

“This merger unites two organizations committed to improving lives through innovative neurological health solutions,” said Chris Newton, CEO of NeuroTech Insights. “Together, we’re redefining how neurofunctional conditions are managed, offering clinics and patients the tools to achieve better outcomes and faster recoveries.”

An All-in-One Neurofunctional Health Solution

The new integrated platform leverages the combined strengths of SportGait and HTH, delivering an end-to-end solution that addresses every stage of neurological care. Key components include:

Accurate Assessments: A portfolio of precise assessments, including the BKGTM Gait Technology and CPT Cognitive Assessment for objective measurement.

Remote Patient Monitoring: A robust mobile app which enables remote patient assessments, treatment guidance and adherence reporting and symptom tracking.

Clinician Web Portal: Customized workflow to support objective clinical data capture including baseline assessments, injury, symptoms, exam results, treatment planning and integration with the EMR. Also includes a patient recovery monitoring dashboard.

Personalized Treatment Recommendations: Expert-guided, evidence-based insights, with AI integration on the horizon.

AI-Driven Insights: Structured data and analysis powers personalized, data-informed treatment plans and accelerates the development of biomarkers for other conditions.

Proven Impact in Clinics

The integrated system is already operational in select clinics, receiving praise for its ability to improve care standardization and efficiency and elevate patient care. With tools that seamlessly connect assessment, treatment recommendations, and recovery tracking, NeuroTech Insights is empowering providers to deliver more effective and personalized care.

“Our platform is built for results,” said Steve DeVrieze, Chief Business Officer. “By combining advanced measurement, treatment recommendations, and recovery tracking, we’re not just helping patients heal—we’re transforming how clinics deliver care.”

Integrated Excellence for Neurofunctional Health

The integration of SportGait’s patented BKG Gait and neurocognitive assessments with Heads Together Health’s advanced data science platform ensures an end-to-end solution for neurofunctional health. With over 150 million data points to date, the combined platform delivers actionable insights that transform care delivery.

“Our technology is built on the foundation of years of validated science,” said Kevin Carneiro, DO, Chief Scientific Officer. “From assessing concussions to identifying recovery phenotypes, NeuroTech Solutions equips providers with the tools they need to offer personalized, precise care that improves lives.”

NFL Legends Supporting the Mission

Former NFL players Luke Kuechly and Merril Hoge have joined NeuroTech Insights as Special Advisors, bringing their firsthand experience and advocacy for brain health and concussion awareness to the organization. Their expertise will help shape the company’s vision and expand its impact in the sports and medical communities.

"It’s not just about getting athletes back on the field—it’s about making sure they’re fully recovered and safe when they return," said Kuechly.

NeuroTech Insights’ shared vision of innovation and excellence positions the company as a leader in the field.

"The most important aspect of neurofunctional condition management is care—comprehensive, structured care that ensures proper identification, evaluation, and recovery before return," said Hoge. "If you execute those steps correctly, you create the safest environment possible—not just in sports, but in all aspects of life. Too often, the focus shifts to other areas, but at its core, it all comes back to care. That’s why NeuroTech Insights is so critical—it provides the most comprehensive solution by integrating advanced assessments, remote monitoring, and AI-driven treatment plans, ensuring every step of the recovery process is backed by science and tailored for the individual."

About NeuroTech Insights

NeuroTech Insights is a pioneering force in neurofunctional prehabilitation, performance, and recovery solutions. By integrating advanced medical technology, precise assessments, AI-driven insights, and personalized treatment plans, the company empowers healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes. With a commitment to innovation and research, NeuroTech Insights is revolutionizing neurofunctional health and setting a new standard for care.

For more information, please visit www.neurotechinsights.com .

