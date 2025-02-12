13 Areté Living Senior Living Communities Earn 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights

The Customer Experience Award recognizes outstanding performance and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide.

Our teams earn this award each year, reflecting their unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our residents and their families.” — Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living

TIGARD, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Areté Living , a senior living management and development organization, is thrilled to announce that 13 of its senior living communities have received the 2025 Customer Experience Award from Activated Insights , formerly Pinnacle Quality Insight.The winning senior living communities are:• Avamere at Cheyenne• Avamere at Moses Lake• Avamere at Mountain Ridge• Avamere at Port Townsend• Avamere at Rio Rancho• Avamere at Sandy• Avamere at Seaside• Avamere at St. Helens• Avamere at Wenatchee• Ovation Heartwood Preserve• Suzanne Elise• The Arbor at Avamere Court• The StaffordThis award recognizes each of these senior living communities’ outstanding performance and solidifies their position in the top echelon of care providers nationwide. The top categories ranked include safety and security, communication, dining, quality of food, communication, individual needs, dignity and respect, and more."We are honored that 13 of our communities have earned the Activated Insights Customer Experience Award,” stated Sarah Silva, President of Areté Living. “Our teams earn this award each year, reflecting their unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our residents and their families. It is a testament to one of our seven core values, ‘quality that is obvious.’ I extend a sincere thank you to our dedicated teams for providing outstanding care and service every day."Qualifying for the Customer Experience Award signifies that these senior living communities have consistently ranked within the top 15% of care providers across the nation over the past 12 months. This achievement underscores their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to residents and their families.“It is our pleasure to congratulate Areté Living for their well-deserved achievement in winning the Customer Experience Award,” says Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. “It’s wonderful to see the hard work that Areté Living is putting in to provide high-quality care—their effort isn’t going unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential new clients and caregivers.”Throughout 2024, Areté Living’s senior living communities engaged residents and their families in monthly interviews. These conversations included open-ended questions and ratings across various categories. Leaders used this feedback to drive continuous improvement in their care.This prestigious award comes at the same time as the Reputation 800 award, honoring businesses that set the gold standard in customer satisfaction and brand trust. Winners have achieved a Reputation score of 800 by excelling in review sentiment, social engagement, business listing accuracy, and more.Areté Living’s Reputation 800 award winners include:• Avamere at Cascadia Village• Avamere at Moses Lake• Avamere at Port Townsend• Avamere at Seaside• Avamere at Wenatchee• The StaffordTo find out more about Areté Living’s commitment to excellence, visit AreteLiving.com About Areté LivingAreté Living is a senior living development and management organization. Honoring its Greek definition of excellence, the team serves professionals, seniors, and their families with a mission of enhancing lives. Areté Living proudly manages 31 senior living communities across six states. Discover more at AreteLiving.com.About Activated InsightsActivated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, Activated Insights enables organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Their data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based care, senior living, to post-acute care. To learn more, visit ActivatedInsights.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.