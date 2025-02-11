FEMA Approves More Than $614.7 Million for Recovery in Georgia

In the months since the 2024 storms, FEMA has approved more than $614.7 million in federal disaster assistance to help homeowners, renters and communities recover from Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene.

This includes:

$308.6 million approved for individuals and households.

$306.1 million approved for community recovery.

Under FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, homeowners and renters affected by the storms have received assistance for housing if they couldn’t live in their primary residence, as well as basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-caused expenses.

Under the Public Assistance program, FEMA provides funding for communities that need help to cover their costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

These numbers will increase as FEMA continues to process the nearly 400,000 applications it has received for individual assistance and the more than 1,900 projects submitted for Public Assistance.

Although the deadline for submitting applications has passed, FEMA is committed to remaining in Georgia to ensure all who are eligible for assistance receive it.