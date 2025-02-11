Mercer County, W.Va., applicants for disaster assistance should expect a follow-up call from FEMA

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing enhanced customer service to help all Mercer County survivors with disaster assistance after damages from the Sept. 25-28, 2024, remnants of Tropical Storm Helene.

If you have applied for FEMA assistance, you may receive a call, text or email from the Enhanced Applicant Services (EAS) team. Phone calls may come from unfamiliar area codes and phone numbers or show no caller ID. You should take the opportunity to let FEMA know about your current needs and how FEMA can better serve you. It is important to answer phone calls from FEMA, even if the caller ID is unknown.

Beware of fraud calls — only FEMA knows an applicant’s nine-digit application number. FEMA representatives can provide this number to verify it is a legitimate call. Remember: FEMA will never ask for money or a full Social Security number.

Disasters can be traumatic for everyone, but issues can be more serious for some older adults or people with disabilities. Whether the problem is a lack of digital access, an inability to respond, or simply a reluctance to do so, these applicants may benefit by a follow-up call from the FEMA’s EAS team.

This team is tasked with revisiting cases and locating applicants who are challenged with navigating the application and appeals process. The team proactively identifies survivors who reported on their application that they had hearing and vision problems, mobility difficulties, mental or emotional distress.

FEMA ensures that all survivors, particularly those with additional needs, receive the assistance for which they are eligible to rebuild and recover. At this writing, the EAS team has already contacted more than 640 applicants to assist with completing applications. These follow-up efforts make up more than $732 thousand of the $2.3 million approved for Mercer County survivors of Tropical Storm Helene.

Homeowners and renters in Mercer County who have questions about their FEMA application can call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Applicants can also visit the Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) through Feb. 14, 2025, to discuss their application face-to-face. The recovery center location and hours are as follows:

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation through Feb. 14, 2025: Wednesday to Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 noon

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

Enhanced Applicant Services Crew Lead St Hilaire-Carpenter makes a follow-up call on Feb. 5, 2025, from Charleston, W.Va., to an applicant seeking assistance after Tropical Storm Helene hit Mercer County, W.Va. Enhanced Applicant Services checks on the status of applications for assistance to help survivors get the money they need to recover from damages suffered in disasters. (Philip Maramba/FEMA)

