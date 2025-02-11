February 11, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Demands Fairfax CA Steve Descano Turn Over Prosecution of Sex Offender to OAG Criminal Division

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Shaun Kenney

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Demands Fairfax CA Steve Descano Turn Over Prosecution of Sex Offender to OAG Criminal Division

RICHMOND, VA — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano demanding his office transfer the case of Tier III registered sex offender Richard Kenneth Cox to the Office of the Attorney General’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Division, citing Descano’s failures to fully investigate the matter.

According to public reports, Cox’s previous behavior includes publicly masturbating in front of children inside an Arlington gymnasium, indecent exposure at a Planet Fitness gym in June 2024, and violating the terms of his sex offender registration requirements in November 2024. According to publicly available court records, the June charge was dismissed by Descano in July 2024. The apparent refusal of his office to properly examine the merits of this complaint is completely unacceptable.

“Steve Descano has turned Fairfax County into a safe haven for criminals and a nightmare for law-abiding families,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Once again, he puts criminals first, victims last, and our communities at risk. “Instead of acting like a prosecutor, Descano plays social worker, failing his constituents. Since Descano has failed to do his job, my office will do it for him.”

Read the full letter here.

# # #