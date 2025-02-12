Michael Carson, MD Earns Distinction as a 2024 Monmouth County Top Doctor

Dr. Michael Carson in his new concierge internal medicine/primary care office located at 2640 Hwy 70, Brielle Hills #10A Manasquan NJ 08736

Manasquan internal medicine/primary care concierge physician recognized with peer-nominated award for excellence

MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Carson, MD, has been named a Monmouth County Top Doctor, an honor granted to healthcare providers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. To identify the best of the best across 40 specialties, an independent research firm surveys thousands of practicing and active physicians across Monmouth County each year, inviting them to nominate colleagues they know to be exceptional in their specified field, and asking whom they would seek out for particular procedures. Physicians who earn the highest number of votes in their specialty are named to the Monmouth Magazine Top Doctors list.

A physician for more than 25 years, in 2024 Dr. Carson launched his concierge medicine practice on the New Jersey shore, offering highly personalized care that elevates every aspect of his patients’ experience. At Carson Internal Medicine, appointments are easily scheduled for the same or next day, visits are extended and unrushed, and an evidence-based Comprehensive Health Assessment Module-Proactive (CHAMP) session with yearly tests and screenings is conducted to develop an individualized wellness plan for each patient. Importantly, patients have peace of mind knowing that calls for after-hour emergencies will be immediately sent to Dr. Carson’s cell phone.

Patients have praised the model and Dr. Carson’s ongoing commitment to providing remarkable care and attention. M.C., an 80-year-old lung cancer survivor says: “Dr. Carson is one of the main reasons I’m alive today. Because he took the time to listen and care, my cancer was successfully treated in the early stages, and I am here telling you this story.” C.C., a 34-year-old Monmouth County resident, notes: “I am forever grateful to have found Dr. Carson, a physician who sees the entire medical picture without ever losing focus on the patient who is at the center. His responsiveness, kindness and compassion renewed the confidence in my health I had lost.”

About Michael Carson, MD

Dr. Carson, a board-certified internist, has been practicing medicine for more than 25 years. He is a published researcher and Full Professor of Medicine at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Dr. Carson earned his medical degree from the Temple University School of Medicine and completed his residency, Chief Residency, and Women’s Health Consultative Fellowship at Brown University. He has held positions as Division Chief of General Internal Medicine at St. Peters University Medical Center in NJ, Vice Chair of Research for the Dept. of Medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and continues as the Director of Research at Raritan Bay Medical Center. A leader in international medical societies promoting research and education. Dr. Carson has also earned local recognition as a Monmouth County Top Doctor in 2023 and 2024.

Carson Internal Medicine, a concierge medicine practice launched in 2024, is located at 2640 Hwy 70, Unit 10A, within the Brielle Hills office complex, in Manasquan/Wall, NJ. For more information: call 732-359-2790 or visit MichaelCarsonMD.com.

