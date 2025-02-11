Zion Health Introduces CLAYBRITE™ Tooth Powder: A Fluoride-Free Solution for Superior Oral Care

Calcium Hydroxyapatite can help protect your tooth's outer layer, prevent demineralization, and rebuild tooth enamel. This can also reduce tooth sensitivity. Since your teeth recognize this naturally occurring mineral, they absorb hydroxyapatite down to t

This fluoride-free tooth powder is meticulously formulated with powerful natural ingredients that promote strong teeth, fresh breath, and overall oral health.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLAYBRITE™ Tooth Powder is designed to offer a holistic approach to dental hygiene by harnessing the benefits of nature’s most potent minerals and plant-based extracts. This product aims to provide a safe and effective alternative to conventional toothpaste, making it ideal for individuals seeking a fluoride-free solution for their daily oral care routine.Key Ingredient Benefits:● Calcium Hydroxyapatite – Helps protect the tooth's outer layer, prevents demineralization, and aids in rebuilding enamel. This essential mineral is naturally recognized by teeth, ensuring deep absorption for enhanced cavity prevention and reduced tooth sensitivity.● Clay Mineral (Ionic)– A highly refined clay known for its exceptional ability to absorb harmful bacteria, making it a powerful agent in maintaining optimal oral hygiene.● Aloe Vera Concentrate – Possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help eliminate cavity-causing bacteria and soothe mouth sensitivity.● Stevia Leaf Extract – A natural, non-fermenting sweetener that provides a safe alternative to sugar. Unlike traditional sweeteners, stevia does not contribute to cavity formation or tooth decay.● Baking Soda – Effectively whitens teeth, heals oral sores, and helps maintain an ideal pH level in the mouth, promoting remineralization and plaque removal.● Peppermint & Spearmint Essential Oils – Known for their refreshing antibacterial properties, these essential oils help prevent gum disease and bad breath while promoting circulation and overall oral wellness.How to Use:To achieve the best results, users should sprinkle the desired amount of CLAYBRITE™ Tooth Powder onto a wet toothbrush and brush as normal. For adults, it is recommended to brush thoroughly after meals or as directed by a dentist. For children under 12, use a pea-sized amount under supervision. For children under 6, consult a dentist before use.Ingredients:Calcium Carbonate, Clay Minerals (Ionic), Sodium Bicarbonate, Powdered MCT, Peppermint EO, Spearmint EO, Calcium Hydroxyapatite, Red Reishi Powder, Stevia, Aloe Vera Concentrate.A Commitment to Natural Oral HealthZion Health Inc. remains dedicated to producing high-quality, natural products that support healthy living. The launch of CLAYBRITE™ Tooth Powder aligns with the company’s mission to provide consumers with safe, effective, and environmentally friendly oral care solutions.AvailabilityCLAYBRITE™ Tooth Powder (2oz) is now available for purchase on the Zion Health website at https://zionhealth.com/Claybrite/tooth-powder?product_id=841 About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a leading wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, nontoxic personal care products that purify, heal, and protect the skin using safe, effective ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the transformative powers of ionic clay minerals, we craft innovative solutions designed to enhance the health and wellness of your skin, body, and hair. By combining nature's best with cutting-edge technology, our products deliver effective care for everyday essentials.

