MasterCraft Expands Dealer Network with Action Water Sports in Dallas-Fort Worth

Nation’s Largest Towboat Market Gains Premier Dealer, Bringing MasterCraft’s Industry-Leading Performance, Enhanced Technology and Unmatched Service to Local Boaters

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, is proud to welcome Action Water Sports as the newest authorized MasterCraft dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market – the largest towboat market in the United States. This strategic partnership ensures that local boating and watersports enthusiasts will have access to MasterCraft’s industry-leading performance, technology, and craftsmanship with its nearly 60 years of boat-building excellence.

With a shared commitment to quality, performance, and delivering best-in-class customer experiences, Action Water Sports will provide Dallas-area boaters with an unmatched level of service. As a premier dealership, Action Water Sports will offer MasterCraft’s full lineup of boats—the most expansive in the industry—along with on-water demos and comprehensive service and support, ensuring every customer enjoys an unparalleled boating experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Action Water Sports to the MasterCraft family,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Their passion for watersports and reputation for excellence and dedication to customer service, align perfectly with MasterCraft’s core values and make them the perfect partner to expand our presence in such a vital market. Together, we look forward to helping more families create lasting memories on the water in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

The team at Action Water Sports is equally excited to bring MasterCraft’s industry-leading innovation and legendary performance to the region.

“We couldn’t be more excited to represent MasterCraft in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Lee Willams, Managing Partner of Action Water Sports, Texas. “MasterCraft is known for setting the standard in performance and progression, and we’re eager to introduce customers to the best boats in the industry through on-water demos and unmatched customer support.”

With this new partnership, MasterCraft continues to strengthen its position as the leading towboat brand by expanding its dealer network in key markets and ensuring customers have access to the highest quality boats and superior customer service to deliver the ultimate on-water experience everywhere.

For more information on Action Water Sports and to schedule an on-water demo, visit www.awsboatstx.com or for more information on MasterCraft, visit MasterCraft.com and follow along on Instagram , YouTube , X and Facebook .

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com , www.MasterCraft.com , www.CrestPontoonBoats.com , and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

Media Contact:

Mandie Albert

The Brand Amp

MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com

