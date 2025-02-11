Modern Hydrogen and Mesa Solutions Partner to Deliver On-Site Clean Power for Data Centers

MESA Solutions CEO Scott Gromer and Modern Hydrogen CEO Tony Pan sign a partnership agreement at POWERGEN International Conference, Dallas TX, 2/11/25 ModernHydrogen.com www.247mesa.com

Industry leaders unveil collaboration to enable next-generation, reliable, and cost-effective hydrogen power generation from natural gas

Data centers can generate clean energy onsite - without waiting for the electricity grid - by leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure already in the ground.” — Tony Pan, CEO & Co-Founder of Modern Hydrogen

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Hydrogen , a leader in distributed hydrogen production and carbon management, and Mesa Solutions , a premier provider of on-site power generation, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking clean power solution for data centers.The two companies officially signed the partnership agreement at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the POWERGEN International Conference in Houston, with Modern Hydrogen CEO Tony Pan and Mesa Solutions CEO Scott Gromer making joint announcements.By combining Mesa Solutions' expertise in multi-megawatt on-site power generation with Modern Hydrogen’s distributed technology for decarbonizing natural gas, the partnership enables data centers to access reliable, cost-effective, and scalable hydrogen power — without waiting for hydrogen infrastructure buildout or paying for costly delivery."Dispatchable, reliable power is the backbone of data center operations, and our partnership with Mesa Solutions ensures that data centers can generate clean energy onsite without waiting for the electricity grid,” said Pan. “This partnership represents the next step in adopting hydrogen for onsite energy by leveraging existing natural gas infrastructure already in the ground."Mesa Solutions is developing a new generator set genset that runs on 100% hydrogen, leveraging its deep experience in deploying multi-megawatt on-site power solutions. Modern Hydrogen will supply an on-site solution that converts natural gas into hydrogen and commercially valuable carbon solids. The collaboration enables on-site hydrogen power by pairing the gensets with the local clean fuel production.This partnership delivers three major benefits to data centers:1. Distributed Technology — Deploy turnkey, modular solutions for clean, on-site power deployment that is scalable to a facility's needs.2. Reliable Power — Avoid grid congestion and transmission delays with on-site, dispatchable power.3. Leverage Existing Assets — Utilize existing natural gas infrastructure for seamless integration, maximizing ROI while reducing costs."Mesa has spent years optimizing on-site power generation solutions for high-demand applications,” said Gromer. “By integrating Modern Hydrogen’s innovative hydrogen production, we’re creating a new model for data centers that doesn’t compromise on reliability or cost.” This solution allows data centers to deploy scalable, firm power solutions using every natural gas connection available — without depending on the grid.Both companies will discuss the partnership further in two industry presentations at POWERGEN International on Wednesday, Feb. 12:• 1–1:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall Pavilion 1545): "Decarbonized Natural Gas for Power Generation" — Mothusi Pahl, VP of Business Development, Modern Hydrogen• 2–2:45 p.m. (Exhibit Hall Booth 2129): "Assessment of New Technologies" — Thomas Poteet, Senior VP of Corporate Development, Mesa SolutionsAbout Modern HydrogenModern Hydrogen is an energy & materials company. Our proprietary methane pyrolysis technology converts natural gas into high-value hydrogen while producing solid carbon for asphalt, which is used to strengthen roads. By producing hydrogen at the point of use, Modern Hydrogen helps utilities & industry extend the value of their existing energy infrastructure and reduce emissions while maintaining energy security and affordability. Backed by top investors and customers like Bill Gates, NextEra Energy, and National Grid, Modern Hydrogen is redefining how natural gas resources can become more valuable and sustainable in and beyond the energy industry. Learn more at www.ModernHydrogen.com About Mesa SolutionsMesa Solutions is a power solutions company specializing in the manufacturing, sales, leasing and operations of natural gas and liquid propane-powered mobile and stationary generator sets, and natural gas-powered engines. Mesa continues to be on the leading edge of generator technology manufacturing sound-attenuated, temperature-controlled generator sets in the United States to operate in any climate, engineering the best telemetry that puts real-time information in the hands of all customers, and providing sustainable power generation for commercial and industrial prime power, microgrids, standby power, and a variety of other global applications. Mesa’s best-in-class power solutions enable customers to reduce their energy costs and capital expenditures as well as increase reliability and operational up-time, all while lowering emissions and decreasing their carbon footprint. Mesa operates in multiple locations in the United States and across the globe. Learn more at www.247mesa.com

Behind-the-meter power generation for data centers, from natural gas, with built-in carbon capture

