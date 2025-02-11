Children’s Home Society of NC Achieves Gold Level in 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

Greensboro, North Carolina, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) has been recognized with the prestigious Gold Level in the 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™, reflecting its commitment to fostering a culture of health and well-being for its employees.

Cigna Healthcare awards this designation to organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive programs, leadership support, and a workplace culture that prioritizes health. CHS earned gold-level recognition by excelling in key areas, including:





Strong leadership engagement, with senior leaders actively supporting and participating in well-being initiatives.

A diverse range of well-being programs, addressing physical, mental, and social health.

Comprehensive workplace policies, fostering a safe and supportive work environment.

Effective communication strategies, ensuring employees remain engaged in wellness initiatives.

A focus on health equity and social determinants of health.

Robust measurement and evaluation, using data-driven insights to enhance program effectiveness.





“At CHS, we recognize that the well-being of our employees is critical to the success of our mission,” said Joshua D. Townsend, Chief People Officer at CHS. “Earning the gold-level recognition from Cigna Healthcare affirms our commitment to creating a supportive and healthy workplace where our employees can thrive. We are proud of the culture we’ve built and remain dedicated to continuously enhancing our well-being programs to support our team.

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™ recognizes organizations that prioritize workforce health by implementing programs and policies that improve employee vitality, engagement, and overall productivity. Achieving the gold level places CHS among the top organizations committed to employee wellness.

For more information about Children’s Home Society of North Carolina and its commitment to workplace well-being, visit chsnc.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and youth responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child, but also in the foundation of a community.

