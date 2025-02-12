Making Waves in the Marine Industry: Young Entrepreneurs Launch Captain’s Fury Chemical Line

Captains Preferred Products' new Captain's Fury boat cleaner line

Captains Preferred Products proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated marine chemical line, Captain’s Fury.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Captains Preferred Products, the brainchild of Nicholas Heisler and Riley Reed, young entrepreneurs who launched their company as teenagers out of a deep love for the ocean, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated marine chemical line, Captain’s Fury. The initial launch features eight innovative products designed to meet the diverse cleaning and maintenance needs of marine enthusiasts:

- Captain's Fury Mildew Stain Remover

- Captain's Fury Rust Stain Remover

- Captain's Fury Aluminum Boat Cleaner

- Captain's Fury Salt Remover Spray

- Captain's Fury Rubber & Inflatable Boat Cleaner

- Captain's Fury Heavy-Duty Deck Cleaner

- Captain's Fury Salt Remover Soap

- Captain's Fury Heavy-Duty Hull Cleaner

Each product in the Captain’s Fury line is formulated with performance and ease of use in mind, addressing the specific challenges faced by boat owners in maintaining their vessels. From combating mildew and rust stains to heavy-duty cleaning of decks and hulls, Captain’s Fury delivers powerful, reliable solutions for every marine maintenance need.

A Passion Born Early, Driving Continuous Growth

Nicholas Heisler and Riley Reed’s journeys as entrepreneurs began in their teenage years, fueled by a fascination with the ocean and a desire to help others enjoy it. “Growing up, I spent countless hours on the water and saw firsthand the challenges of keeping boats in top shape,” said Heisler. “That passion led to the creation of Captains Preferred Products, and the launch of Captain’s Fury is an exciting new chapter in our mission to serve the marine community.”

Expanding Availability

The Captain’s Fury line is now available in marine stores across the Southeast, as well as online at www.captainspreferredproducts.com. With this expansion, Captains Preferred Products continues to grow its presence in the marine industry while staying true to its mission of delivering innovative and reliable products to customers.

About Captains Preferred Products

Captains Preferred Products is a leading provider of high-quality marine cleaning and maintenance solutions. Founded by young brothers who turned their love for the ocean into a family business, the company is dedicated to offering premium products made by boaters, for boaters. Known for their flagship line of boat cleaning brushes, Captains Preferred Products is committed to innovation, quality, and exceptional customer care.

