US Faces Critical Mental Health Counselor Shortage—Felician University’s MACP Program Steps Up to Meet Demand

New Jersey's Rutherford: A rising lack of skilled counselors across the United States means millions of Americans lack access to mental health services.

The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) estimates that over 160 million people live in areas categorized as mental health professional shortages; rural populations suffer most among them.

Licensed mental health counselors—one of the fastest-growing occupations in the nation—are projected by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to see a 19% increase in demand by 2033. This growing gap between mental health needs and the available specialists raises concerns about limited access to care and longer wait times.

Felician University's Online Master's in Counseling Psychology (MACP) program is training future licensed professional counselors (LPCs) with the tools and certifications needed to enter the field rapidly, therefore helping to bridge this workforce deficit.

Designed for working professionals, the fully online MACP program offers a direct path to licensure, ensuring graduates are prepared to make an immediate impact in the growing mental health industry.

The Urgency of Expanding the Mental Health Workforce

The demand for mental health services has spiked dramatically over the past decade, driven by rising rates of anxiety, depression, trauma, and substance abuse. However, access remains a major challenge, especially in underserved areas where professional counselors are in short supply.

Felician University's MACP program is addressing this need by offering:

Comprehensive licensure preparation, including national exam readiness and supervised field experience.

A holistic, client-centered approach, focusing on the emotional, cognitive, and social well-being of individuals.

Positive Psychology Integration: Building Resilience, Not Just Treating Symptoms

A fully online, flexible format, enabling students to earn their degree while maintaining work and family responsibilities.

With clinical placement support, graduates enter the workforce ready to make an immediate impact in both traditional and telehealth settings.

Why an Online Counseling Psychology Degree Matters

As telehealth and digital therapy expand, online mental health care is becoming a permanent part of the industry. Felician's MACP program prepares students for both in-person and virtual counseling roles, ensuring they are trained to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving mental health landscape.

The program also prioritizes accessibility, making it easier for career changers and working professionals to transition into counseling—an important step toward expanding the mental health workforce nationwide.

A Direct Path to a High-Demand Career

For those looking to make a lasting impact in mental health, Felician University's MACP program offers a direct route to becoming a licensed professional counselor (LPC)—a role that is both in high demand and deeply rewarding.

About Felician University

Felician University is committed to academic excellence, accessibility, and career-driven education. With a focus on innovation and real-world application, Felician offers graduate programs designed to equip students with industry-leading skills in a flexible learning environment.

