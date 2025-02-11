Deadline Alert: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming February 21, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZN) securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ASTRAZENECA INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On October 30, 2024, AstraZeneca disclosed that its International Executive Vice President and China President, Leon Wang, was under investigation by Chinese Authorities. On this news, AstraZeneca’s stock price fell $4.07, or 5.4%, over two consecutive trading days to close at $71.15 per share on November 1, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2024, news outlets reported that a fraud investigation linked to AstraZeneca had expanded to several Chinese government agencies, implicating dozens of senior executives at the Company. On this news, AstraZeneca’s stock price fell $5.16, or 7.2%, to close at $66.27 per share on November 5, 2024.

Then, on December 18, 2024, Financial Times reported that Wang had been arrested and that AstraZeneca “expect[ed] to see an ‘evident’ revenue hit in China in the wake of the arrest,” stating that “the sales impact is already very evident.” On this news, AstraZeneca’s stock price fell $2.54, or 3.8%, to close at $64.64 per share on December 18, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) AstraZeneca engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, AstraZeneca faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, AstraZeneca understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm AstraZeneca’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AstraZeneca securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 21, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.