Attorney General Bailey Files Suit Against Starbucks for Race-and-Sex Based Discrimination

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.-Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed suit against Starbucks for violating federal and state laws prohibiting race discrimination. The lawsuit asserts that Starbucks enforces race-and-sex-based hiring practices, unlawfully segregates employees, and provides exclusive training and employment benefits to select groups in violation of anti-discrimination laws.

“As Attorney General, I have a responsibility to protect Missourians from a company that actively engages in systemic race and sex discrimination,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Racism has no place in Missouri. We’re filing suit to halt this blatant violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act in its tracks.”

Just two years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that federal law prohibits discrimination based on race. This principle applies not only to college admissions but also to employment decisions. Starbucks has blatantly violated the law by linking its compensation to racial and gender quotas. Additionally, the company discriminates based on race and gender when it comes to board membership. All of these actions are unlawful.

Attorney General Bailey’s lawsuit asserts that “With Starbucks’ discriminatory patterns, practices, and policies, Missouri’s consumers are required to pay higher prices and wait longer for goods and services that could be provided for less had Starbucks employed the most qualified workers, regardless of their race, color, sex, or national origin.”

This is not the first time that the Attorney General has filed suit to hold big corporations accountable. In June 2024, Attorney General Bailey filed suit against International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) for violating the Missouri Human Rights Act (MHRA). Like Starbucks, IBM enforced hiring quotas based on race, amongst other acts of discrimination. The IBM litigation continues to play out in court.

In his lawsuit against Starbucks, Attorney General Bailey is seeking an order compelling Starbucks to immediately cease its discriminatory patterns and practices.

The lawsuit can be read here.