That Kinda Black: Lachi’s Bold, New Anthem of Black Identity and Strength

Lachi Attends the 67th Annual Grammy Awards 'That Kinda Black' by Lachi & Frank Nitty Lachi & Frank Nitty BTS 'That Kinda Black'

'That Kinda Black' by sister-brother duo, Lachi and Frank Nitty, honors Black History Month and the experiences of first- and second-generation immigrants.

I felt like I was being shoved into the 'Mad Black Woman' trope. I felt sick—like the words were lodged in my chest. So I hit the booth, pressed record, and just let it flow out.” — Lachi

NEW YORK CITY,, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning recording artist, writer, and unapologetic disruptor Lachi is kicking off Black History Month with a bang—dropping her most raw and introspective track yet, 'That Kinda Black.' The spine-tingling spoken-word/rap masterpiece, featuring her brother Frank Nitty, is a fearless confrontation of racial perception, self-worth, and the complexities of Black identity.With haunting melodies, whip-smart storytelling, and razor-sharp lyricism, Lachi and Frank Nitty shatter stereotypes as children of Nigerian Chiefs turned professors, carving out space for nuanced Black experiences. They break down what it means to not feel “that kinda Black” in a world that too often distills Blackness into a monolith.As immigration debates rage on, 'That Kinda Black' highlights the unique struggles and triumphs of first- and second-generation Black immigrants. "My parents came here chasing the American Dream," Lachi shares. "They raised me to believe in my royalty, my legacy. But out in the world, Black is Black—no matter where you come from. And that reality comes with layers of systemic baggage."These aren't just everyday song lyrics—they’re war cries for every Black individual who's ever been boxed in, misunderstood, or told to tone it down. 'That Kinda Black' was born from frustration after an industry meeting where Lachi was told her "tone" was unlikable—costing her an opportunity."Gotta stay luxury, don't got the luxury not to stand on number one-ing.""Read the instructions on how to be about it, went out and did it, done tryna read about it.""I felt like I was being shoved into the 'Mad Black Woman' trope," says Lachi. "I swallowed it like I always do, but my body had other plans. I felt sick—like the words were lodged in my chest. So I hit the booth, pressed record, and just let it flow out."'That Kind of Black' explores the emotional toll of constantly navigating racial bias while maintaining ambition, heritage and an unbreakable spirit. Together, Lachi and Frank Nitty weave their experiences flipping the script on what it means to be Black in America.Like all of Lachi’s music, 'That Kinda Black' isn't just a song—it's synced with a cultural moment. With Black creators such as Doechii, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, and Shaboozey reshaping the conversation on Black identity and culture, Lachi proudly throws her hat into the ring. Black identity is multifaceted. Terms like Blerd, Afro-Punk, and Alt-Black highlight its depth and diversity.Embracing individuality, rejecting the notion that Blackness—or any identity—can be reduced to a stereotype, 'That Kinda Black' pays homage to the richness of human experience, amplifying the right to self-expression and the power of owning one's unique story. By dropping this track during Black History Month, Lachi proudly celebrates Black excellence and demands that the "full spectrum of Blackness be recognized." For 2025, Lachi is done playing small. 'That Kinda Black' is her invitation to defy expectations, a substantial reclamation of identity, telling haters to "kick rocks."'That Kinda Black' project credits include artists Lachi and Frank Nitty, with arrangement by Lachi. Directors were Lachi and Caroline Mariko Stucky, and the producers were Lachi, Caroline Mariko Stucky, and Arthur Gwynne. Jake Primmerman served as the editor, and Indi Robinson contributed American Sign Language (ASL). The bongos, cello, and bass were performed by award-winning musicians, while Imani Barbarin (Crutches & Spice) provided the audio description. Michael Herrick was the music engineer, and Genevieve Ramos painted the portrait of Lachi with an Afro used in the video. The location was Amazon Music Studios, with support from Pop Culture Collaborative and WAVE Financial. The cover art was created by TT the Artist, and distribution was handled by United Masters with special thanks going out to Chief Dr. Marcellina Offoha. Listen to 'That Kinda Black' on Spotify .* Watch 'That Kinda Black' BTS video on YouTube .*About Lachi: Lachi is a critically acclaimed, award-winning artist and the visionary CEO of RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities). Honored as "USA Today’s 2024 Woman of the Year," "ADCOLOR’s 2024 Innovator of the Year," and host of PBS’ American Masters: Renegades, Lachi blends pop, electronic, and classical influences into an emboldened sound.Dubbed a "dedicated foot soldier for disability pride" by Forbes and a "new champion in advocacy" by Billboard, Lachi has led discussions on accessibility and representation with the White House and the UN. Her inspiring journey has been highlighted by leading magazines, including The New York Times, TIME, The Los Angeles Times, Essence, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, Vogue, and Variety.With her signature authenticity, Lachi bridges artistry and activism, empowering the disability community while advancing accessibility in the music industry—often accompanied by her iconic “glam cane.” Recognized as one of the Recording Academy’s go-to voices on inclusion, she continues to break barriers and redefine representation.For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests, please contact Jade Umbrella PR.Stay connected via social @LachiMusic on Instagram.

*Watch 'That Kinda Black' official video.*

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.