Kara Myers Releases Gripping Debut Novel, Evil Ignored, Adapted from Her Original Screenplay

MEADVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Acclaimed screenwriter Kara Myers, at 73 years old, makes her literary debut with Evil Ignored, a dark and thrilling journey of resilience, betrayal, and redemption. Adapted from her own screenplay, the novel transforms cinematic intensity into a richly woven tale.Fresh off the success of The Vigilante—the 2023 film co-written with director Lee Whittaker and currently streaming on TUBI—Myers ventures into uncharted creative territory with this gripping work of fiction. Evil Ignored takes readers into the realm of fantastical dimensions and moral conflict, blurring the line between light and darkness."This story is more than fiction; it's a labor of love crafted with 'Meraki,' the Greek word for doing something with soul and creativity," said Myers. The novel challenges readers to consider the complexities of good and evil, drawing inspiration from Kara’s own journey as a storyteller.Evil Ignored introduces a compelling cast of characters set against a backdrop of dynamic worlds. The novel’s intricate plot and engaging narrative style promise to resonate with fans of fantasy and suspense alike.A Legacy of StorytellingBorn in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and graduated from a local high school in her town, Kara currently resides in Cherokee Village, Arkansas. Kara Myers has previously collaborated with industry luminaries in the film world, contributing to several screenplays. Her creative partnership with Lee Whittaker on The Vigilante demonstrated her talent for powerful storytelling. With Evil Ignored, Myers proves her versatility, offering an immersive experience that combines the vivid imagery of cinema with the emotional depth of literature.Available NowEvil Ignored is available for purchase at leading bookstores and online platforms.Book Link: https://a.co/d/bjCks0n To learn more about Kara Myers and her upcoming projects, visit her website at https://storiesbykara.com/

