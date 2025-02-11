Keeping Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Takes on Sky-High Utility Costs and Demands Accountability for New York Ratepayers

AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel said, “By opposing Con Edison’s latest rate hike proposal, Governor Hochul is again standing up for New Yorkers who are struggling simply to pay for their basic living expenses such as rent, food and prescription drugs. That includes the many older New Yorkers living on fixed incomes who can’t afford to have their utility bills go up even higher. New York’s population is aging rapidly, and far too many older adults are already living in poverty. The Governor is prioritizing making New York a more affordable place to live for people of all ages, and we support her in these efforts.”

Community Service Society of New York Senior Director Carrie Tracy said, “We thank Governor Hochul for her strong defense of working families in New York and for opposing the proposed rate hikes, which would be disastrous for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers. The Community Service Society of New York has been dedicated to promoting economic opportunity for over 180 years, and we appreciate the Governor’s commitment to building a more equitable city and state.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “In the last two years alone, we have seen eight double digit utility rate increase requests across New York State, including this most recent one from Con Ed. These rate increases are simply unsustainable for already cash-strapped New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul for focusing on utility affordability and I support her call for a compensation audit, increasing transparency and holding utilities accountable to our constituents.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Governor Hochul's bold actions are necessary to hold utility companies accountable for their excessive rates. As Chairman of The Senate committee on Energy, I stand with her call for the Public Service Commission to reject Con Edison’s proposed rate hike. New Yorkers are already struggling with the high cost of living, and the last thing they need is higher utility bills. The governor’s directive for a comprehensive audit of salaries in the utility Companies will ensure that the burden of rising costs is not being passed onto hardworking families while executives continue to receive exorbitant compensation. It’s time for accountability and fairness in our utility rates.”