FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces the Addition of TV Personality, Vanessa Broussard Who Was Working the Rally at Butler, PA When President Trump Was Shot on July 13, 2024.

Mike Lindell Media and FrankSpeech Network Continue Rapid Development of its News Media Agency With its Latest Addition of News Media Personality, Vanessa Broussard.

Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”), currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., announces the addition of Vanessa Broussard, who extensively covered political events and rallies across the country during the 2024 presidential election for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN). Ms. Broussard is an Emmy nominated journalist with over 25 years of news experience. Prior to working with RSBN, Ms. Broussard was a news anchor in Southeast Texas. She also covered several major disasters. Vanessa has a Radio/Television Broadcast Journalism degree from Sam Houston State University and extensive experience in news producing, reporting and anchoring.

In 2017, Vanessa traveled to Washington, D.C. to cover the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. She brings with her a large nationwide audience and will be co-host along with Mike Lindell for the “The LindellTV Report” Monday-Friday on LindellTV.

Vanessa Broussard said, “I am honored to join Mike Lindell, a powerhouse in the Republican Party. I have always respected Mike and his willingness to fight for a better, stronger America. At Lindell TV, I look forward to bringing the American people real stories, bold interviews and coverage you can trust.”

Mike Lindell said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Vanessa Broussard on board, who brings with her 25 years of responsible and accurate experience and reporting. Vanessa was at the rally the day our great President took a bullet for all of us. Her relatable and compassionate style make her an incredible asset to the team. She and everyone at the Rally showed great courage that day".

Our heartfelt prayers continue to go out to the entire Cory Comperatore family as Cory paid the ultimate price by giving his life for his family and friends. We also wish everyone who was wounded that day the very best. We love you and pray for you all. "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13 (KJV)





Catch “The LindellTV Report” with Mike Lindell and Vanessa Broussard, coming soon on LindellTV!

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, biased corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will fight to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets OTC Pink Market that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

MIKE LINDELL

www.LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of FSBN and Mike Lindell Media Corp within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. FSBN believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward- looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.