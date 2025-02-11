EcoClaim and Northbridge Team Up to Turn Claims into Climate Action

Sustainable Innovation in Claims Management

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClaim and Northbridge Financial are helping change the way insurance claims are handled by adding a focus on sustainability. Northbridge, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, has made a commitment to reducing emissions across its supply chain by encouraging its restoration vendors to become EcoClaim Certified Contractors and begin using EcoClaim’s TRAX software. This enables Northbridge’s three insurance brands, Northbridge Insurance, Federated Insurance, and TruShield Insurance, together with their vendors, to move beyond generic industry benchmarks by tracking real data and working toward measurable emissions reductions.

In addition to requiring EcoClaim Certification for their preferred contractors, Northbridge has also invested in sustainability training for its own claims staff, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to make environmental responsibility a part of their claims process.

“At Northbridge, we recognize that technology, tools, and training are key to driving meaningful change across our industry,” said Alfred DeSousa, Vice President, Claims National Field Services at Northbridge Financial. “By introducing EcoClaim’s software platform and certification model into our claims process, we’re working to reduce the impact of our operations and equipping our vendor network with the resources they need to take real action and achieve measurable results in reducing emissions and building greener practices.”

With these changes, Northbridge is empowering its network to reduce landfill waste, cut emissions, and lower costs, all while enabling practical, measurable sustainability improvements in every claim.

“Sustainability isn’t about vague goals, it’s about creating a clear pathway to measurable progress,” said Jodi Scarlett, CEO at EcoClaim. “Through this multi-year partnership, Northbridge is equipping their staff and contractors with the tools, data, and training they need to embed sustainability into their claims process and achieve tangible results.”

About EcoClaim

EcoClaim™ transforms insurance claims into climate action with its innovative platform, offering industry-leading training, GhG management software and a Carbon Exchange marketplace. Tailored for P&C insurers, EcoClaim replaces generic emissions benchmarks with precise claim-level data, empowering insurers to measure, manage and reduce Scope 3 emissions effectively. The platform not only strengthens sustainability disclosures but also lowers claims costs, proving that the low-carbon way can also be the cost-efficient way.

About Northbridge Financial Corporation

Northbridge Financial Corporation is a leading commercial property and casualty insurance company that has helped protect Canadian businesses for more than 100 years. We offer a wide range of innovative solutions to Canadian businesses through our Northbridge Insurance, Federated Insurance, and TruShield Insurance brands. We are proud to be a 100% Canadian company, wholly-owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings. Visit us at www.nbfc.com to learn more.

