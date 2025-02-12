“UH-OH!” MOMENTS ARE COMMON, EMBARRASSING, EXPENSIVE, TRAGIC

UH-OH! book now available on www.williamholsten.com

NEW BOOK OFFERS ENTREPRENEURS TEN TOOLS TO SUCCEED BY AVOIDING THEM

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When starting a new business, most entrepreneurs take care not to make big mistakes, like running out of operating cash, getting beaten by competitors, committing marketing or pricing errors, or feuding with their business partners.Few give much thought to preventing unintended slips, lapses, and blunders. Yet these embarrassing moments plague the majority of businesses each year. They may in fact be more common, and have a greater overall impact, than strategic and operational errors.Not much data exists on the topic. In one recent informal poll, 95% of small business owners said they had made at least one such blunder in the last year, and a third reported making five or more.Marketer, innovation catalyst and small-business mentor William Holsten calls the moment you realize you’ve made a significant blunder an “ Uh-Oh! moment.” That’s the moment of self-discovery that you’ve done something that’s:• Unintentional and unexpected (surprising because success was expected),• Humbling (especially to those responsible),• Observable (visible to others) and a• Hardship (to the ones or company who must now fix something).Holsten’s new book, UH-OH! Avoid Unintentional Blunders That Derail Entrepreneurial Success and Goof-Proof Your Business – out today – examines the causes and context of unintended blunders, and provides a battery of useful do-it-yourself tools that startups and individuals can use to reduce or help eliminate blunder-making.According to Holsten, “Uh-Oh!” is a more polite term than the expletives typically uttered in such moments.The book lists many factors that contribute to slips and lapses, including inattention, distraction, fatigue, stress, emotions, and habits. Additionally, making faulty assumptions, being overconfident, ignorant, or inept, and having “blind spots” to a topic can lead to Uh-Oh! mistakes.The UH-OH! book tells the story of Holsten’s own series of five expensive Uh-Oh! blunder experiences during his inventor/entrepreneur days leading carnival/party game company WhirlWhims LLC. The book also includes more than a dozen public “epic fail blunders” ranging from:• Embarrassing (the envelope mix-up that led to announcing the wrong Best Picture winner at the 2015 Oscars), to• Expensive (billionaire Steve Wynn accidentally poked a hole in his $139 million Picasso just before it was to be sold), to• Tragic (a skydiver realized after jumping from a plane that he’d forgotten his parachute).The do-it-yourself tools in UH-OH! are based on Holsten’s experience as a corporate creative problem-solving and idea-generation workshop leader for more than 10 years. There are four groupings of tools focused on analyzing yourself, your business, your customers and the external world.One tool, “Look in the Mirror,” encourages individuals to think and self-analyze causal patterns that led to their own past blunders, in order to be more aware and take steps to avoid them in the future.Another, titled “UhOhology™,” outlines steps one can take to learn from others’ mistakes, including those in the book, in daily news reports, and on failure-learning web platforms like Failory and the Museum of Failure. The steps include “observe & understand” and “think & apply.”The tools also include instructions for conducting your own “premortem,” use checklists, test & learn, and customer experience mapping. Holsten offers readers a free downloadable PDF workbook for all 10 tools.The book ends with advice on how to survive (and maybe thrive) if and when Uh-Oh! moments occur.Holsten, a former marketing and innovation leader at Bayer Consumer Health and Becton Dickinson, is a small business mentor with SCORE. He lives in Middletown, Delaware.For more information, and to order the book, visit www.williamholsten.com # # #Additional information for editorsBook description: https://williamholsten.com/book/ Author Biography: https://williamholsten.com/about-the-author/ Downloadable media/images: https://williamholsten.com/media/ Review copies (e-book or paperback): On request

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.