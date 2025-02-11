Computer kiosks now available in Revenue regional offices to help taxpayers with free electronic filing

Oregon taxpayers preparing their own taxes can now file their returns using computer kiosks set up in public spaces in Department of Revenue regional offices in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, and Portland during business hours.

The kiosks can be used to file taxes through the free fillable forms and Direct File Oregon e-file options.

Offices are located in:

Bend

951 SW Simpson Ave

Suite 100

Bend, OR 97702-3118

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Eugene

1600 Valley River Drive

Suite 310

Eugene, OR 97401-2160

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Gresham

1550 NW Eastman Parkway

Suite 220

Gresham, OR 97030-3832

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed (12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)

Portland

800 NE Oregon St

Suite 505

Portland, OR 97232-2156

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed 12 – 12:30 p.m.)

E-filing is the fastest way for a taxpayer to get their refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund two weeks sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.

“The computer kiosk offers a way to file electronically for those without a computer or those who fill out paper forms and want to transfer their data into one of the two available options to receive their refund sooner,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the department’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.