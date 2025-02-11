Computer kiosks now available in Revenue regional offices to help taxpayers with free electronic filing
Oregon taxpayers preparing their own taxes can now file their returns using computer kiosks set up in public spaces in Department of Revenue regional offices in Bend, Eugene, Gresham, and Portland during business hours.
The kiosks can be used to file taxes through the free fillable forms and Direct File Oregon e-file options.
Offices are located in:
Bend
951 SW Simpson Ave
Suite 100
Bend, OR 97702-3118
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Eugene
1600 Valley River Drive
Suite 310
Eugene, OR 97401-2160
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Gresham
1550 NW Eastman Parkway
Suite 220
Gresham, OR 97030-3832
Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed (12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.)
Portland
800 NE Oregon St
Suite 505
Portland, OR 97232-2156
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (closed 12 – 12:30 p.m.)
E-filing is the fastest way for a taxpayer to get their refund. On average, taxpayers who e-file their returns and request their refund via direct deposit receive their refund two weeks sooner than those who file paper returns and request paper refund checks.
“The computer kiosk offers a way to file electronically for those without a computer or those who fill out paper forms and want to transfer their data into one of the two available options to receive their refund sooner,” said Megan Denison, administrator of the department’s Personal Tax and Compliance Division.
