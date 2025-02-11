New Radiation Therapy Program Brings Gold Standard of Cancer Care Closer to Home

CANADA, February 11 - Released on February 11, 2025

Cervical cancer patients in Saskatchewan now have access to a new treatment option.

The Saskatchewan Cancer Agency (SCA) is proud to announce the launch of the Interstitial High-Dose-Rate (HDR) Gynecological Brachytherapy program. This safe, specialized, targeted form of radiation therapy is the gold standard of care. The program eliminates the need for patients with cervical cancer to travel out of province, with this treatment now available in Saskatchewan.

"Providing Saskatchewan cancer patients with world-class care and cutting-edge treatment options close to home remains a top priority for our government," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are dedicated to driving healthcare innovation that enhances patient outcomes and improves quality of life for all residents."

In January 2025, the program treated its first patient with this innovative treatment, which combines standard applicators with strategically placed interstitial needles. The technique provides a precise, high-dose radiation treatment that treats irregular-sized tumours while reducing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues and minimizing side effects.

Currently, around 65 per cent of patients with cervical cancer in Saskatchewan could benefit from this program, which eliminates the need for out-of-province travel and provides a locally accessible, high-quality treatment option.

The program is expected to benefit more than 20 cervical cancer patients annually. Typically, a patient receives four treatments, totalling around 80 procedures per year in Saskatchewan.

"We're excited to expand our treatment options and provide this safe, innovative and highly effective treatment for cervical cancer patients right here, where they're close to their support networks," Radiation Oncologist for SCA Dr. Jocelyn Moore said.

The program will be rolled out in three phases during the coming years. Phase 1 focuses on the introduction of hybrid therapy, which combines the standard applicator with additional interstitial needles for optimal precision and effectiveness. Future phases will involve the introduction of different applicators to expand treatment options to treat vaginal cancers, vaginally recurrent uterine cancers, and locally advanced cervical cancers.

This procedure is initially available in Saskatoon for all Saskatchewan patients, with plans to expand to Regina in the future. Collaboration between medical teams at the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is at the heart of this initiative, which focuses on seamless patient care and the best possible outcomes for those undergoing treatment.

Media availability: Dr. Jocelyn Moore will be available to describe the procedure and explain its impact on Saskatchewan residents during a virtual information session on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 11 a.m.

To attend the virtual information session, RSVP to SCA.Communications@SaskCancer.ca.

