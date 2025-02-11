Agriculture Minister to Advance International Trade Relations in India and UAE

CANADA, February 11 - Released on February 11, 2025

Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison will lead a trade mission to India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) February 11-19 where he will meet with key business groups, buyers and investors, as well as attend the Pulses Conclave in Delhi, India, and the Gulfood Exhibition in Dubai, UAE.

"The United Arab Emirates and India are important export markets for Saskatchewan, especially in the pulse sector," Harrison said. "We will continue to reinforce our longstanding commitment as a reliable and trustworthy supplier of high-quality agricultural products."

In 2024, Saskatchewan was the UAE's and India's largest supplier of lentils and dry peas. The province was responsible for 70 per cent of the UAE's lentil imports and 54 per cent of its dry pea imports. The province was responsible for 46 per cent of India's lentil imports and 43 per cent of its dry pea imports. India was Saskatchewan's third largest agri-food export market with the UAE being the ninth largest. India is also the world's largest consumer of pulses.

During the mission, Minister Harrison will promote the sustainability of Saskatchewan's crop production while strengthening trade, research and investment ties with some of Saskatchewan's long-standing partners. Additionally, the mission will help companies and industry organizations within the province expand their relationships with stakeholders.

Minister Harrison will begin his trip in Delhi and speak at the Pulses Conclave, a conference focused on bringing together international pulse suppliers and Indian buyers and processers. During the mission, he will meet with the Consul Generals of Canada to India and the UAE. In Dubai, he will attend the Gulfood 2025 trade show and conference, which attracts 5,500 exhibitors from 129 countries. He will also meet with industry associations and oilseed, wheat, pulse and ingredient companies.

Saskatchewan has a network of nine international trade offices, two of which are in India and the UAE. The offices are working to grow Saskatchewan's exports, attract investment into the province and strengthen relationships with our partners in these markets.

