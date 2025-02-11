Esteemed Lawyer, leader, and advocate, Michael McDonald receives Indigenous Business Lifetime Achievement Award

Toronto, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is proud to announce Michael McDonald as the 2025 Indigenous Business Lifetime Achievement award recipient, in recognition of his contributions over the last 35 years in Indigenous rights and business law.

A Cree descendant and member of the Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, McDonald has been a trusted advisor to Indigenous and other business leaders in the forestry, energy, mining, construction, environmental and real estate sectors. As a leading lawyer in Indigenous business, Indigenous Law and Governance, and Environmental Law, McDonald has played a key role in agreements fostering economic development, job creation and community development.

"I am thrilled and honoured to be recognized with this award,” said McDonald. “It is incredibly rewarding to know that a lifetime of advancing Indigenous interests through economic opportunities, reconciliation, and wealth creation has been noticed in the business community as critical in moving economic reconciliation forward."

McDonald was appointed Queen’s counsel in 2017 and played an instrumental role in the development of Impact Benefit Agreements. He was also a member and co-chair of B.C. Law Society’s Truth and Reconciliation Working Group, which resulted in the implementation of an Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan.

As the founder of McDonald & Company he is passionate about mentorship and contributing to the growth of aspiring professionals through his firm, as well as teaching roles at institutions such as UBC Allard School of Law, UBC Sauder School of Business, and more.

"Michael McDonald’s unwavering dedication to Indigenous rights, business law, and economic reconciliation has left an indelible mark on Indigenous communities and the broader business landscape,” said CCIB President and CEO, Tabatha Bull. “His leadership and advocacy have not only strengthened economic opportunities for Indigenous businesses but have also set a standard for corporate and legal partnerships rooted in respect and collaboration. On behalf of CCIB, we are honoured to recognize his lifetime of contributions and celebrate his profound impact on Indigenous prosperity and self-determination."

McDonald has received numerous awards for his commitment to mentorship and advancing Indigenous law, including the UBC Alumni Builders Award in 2018, the Special Contribution Award from the Aboriginal Lawyers Forum of the Canadian Bar Association, and national recognition by Lexpert for his outstanding leadership in Indigenous business and law.

McDonald will be celebrated at CCIB’s East Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner on April 8, 2025, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca

Attachment

