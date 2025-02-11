Digital Tails Group, Llc. and Bowmo Inc., Announce Introduction of Engineering Solutions and Case Studies

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bowmo™, Inc. (OTC: BOMO), a New York City based company powered by AI and XR/VR technologies aiming to provide fully customizable SaaS Platforms to multiple industries (https://bowmo.com) (“bowmo,” “the Company”) and its recent merger partner OWNverse/Digital Tails Group (“DTG”), are pleased to announce release of an expanded family of engineering and industrial automation solutions for industrial manufacturing, healthcare, energy, automotive and aerospace.

Digital Tails Group developed solutions that include 3D Configurators, CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) Automation, XR (Extended Reality) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) designed to make manufacturing simpler and more efficient. Key system capabilities for engineering industries include 3D product visualization, and integrations with ERP, CAD and PLM systems.

Typical customer benefits include streamlined manufacturing and design processes, rapid product customizations and ordering, reduced error rates, and increased sales conversion rates.

Aleksey Shestakov, Chairman of the Board of OWNverse/Digital Tails and the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) of bowmo, Inc. summarized, “By integrating several core technologies like 3D visualization, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI) into an intuitive CPQ solution, we are able to rapidly configure customer solutions that deliver significant ROI and value.”

Michael R. Neece, Chief Product Officer of bowmo Inc, stated, "Bowmo’s ' One Platform for Multiple Verticals ' product strategy is now revealing the significance of integrating AI, 3D/XR, Blockchain and workflow automation into a single platform that can be rapidly configured for specific needs of multiple industry verticals.”

You can learn more about this latest family of engineering innovations from bowmo and OWNverse/Digital Tails Group at: https://digital-tails.group/industrial-cpq-solution.

About bowmo, Inc.

Bowmo Inc., (OTC: BOMO) is a New York City–based AI-powered software and services company that incorporates a novel set of technologies to build a platform that will deliver solutions for multiple industries. Bowmo's flagship product seamlessly integrates AI and extended reality (XR) technologies to revolutionize recruitment and human resource (HR) processes.

Building upon our multi-vertical platform, bowmo is poised to introduce a suite of future products catering to the needs of cybersecurity, SaaS sales, retail, sports, media/entertainment, and real estate sectors. This expansion underscores bowmo's commitment to diversifying revenue streams and addressing diverse industry needs through advanced technological solutions. bowmo's platform harnesses AI, machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), blockchain, extended/augmented/virtual realities (XR) and process orchestration.

About Digital Tails Group, LLC.

Digital Tails Group (“DTG,” the “Company”) is an IT company specializing in software development using 3D technology, extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI). The DTG expertise in advanced technologies ranges from virtual reality (VR) experiences to smart AI algorithms, enabling us to help our clients improve their competitive strength through the application of advanced UI and knowledge technologies.

About OWNverse, LLC.

OWNverse is a virtual platform company that develops unique tools for creating targeted products and services for virtual spaces (“Metaverses”) by using the technology stack available through widely used Web2 platforms driven by AI.

OWNverse allows for the integration of such tools to elevate the dimensionality of products and services, while offering such products and services within the spatially immersive 3D Internet—Web3.

OWNverse aims to empower all users to become co-creators of the content. The main OWNverse ideology is to supply proven tools to users to provide real value for businesses and create virtual communities in numerous business sectors.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information is available on the Company’s website: https://www.bowmo.com. In addition, other information related to the Company is available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Michael E. Lakshin, Chairman of the Board and President, Michael.Lakshin@bowmo.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, BOMO's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various software programs, changes in future customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond BOMO's control. Except as may be required by law, bowmo, Inc. undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Contact:

Michael E. Lakshin

Chairman of the Board and President

Michael.Lakshin@bowmo.com





