Governor McMaster Files Amicus Brief in Medina V. Planned Parenthood in Defense of Life and State Sovereignty

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today filed an amicus curiae brief in Medina v. Planned Parenthood, defending South Carolina's right to exclude abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood, from its Medicaid program and affirming South Carolina's authority to enact policies that reflect its priorities.

"This case is about protecting the sanctity of life and preserving South Carolina's right to govern itself in a way that reflects the values of its people," said Governor Henry McMaster. "South Carolina has made it clear that we value the right to life. Therefore, taxpayers should not be forced to subsidize abortion providers who are in direct opposition to their beliefs. Just as I was in 2018, I am confident in our authority to terminate funding for Planned Parenthood, and I trust that the U.S. Supreme Court will agree."

The case originates from Governor McMaster's 2018 Executive Order that directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina's Medicaid provider list. In December 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. Oral arguments are expected in late March or April of this year.

A link to the Supreme Court's docket is available here.