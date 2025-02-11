Hope for Families in Need: Mark Firmin Joins Justin Chopin on Above The Legal Limit

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In times of crisis, families with children facing life-threatening illnesses need more than just medical care—they need hope, support, and a community that stands by them. In Episode 30 of “Above The Legal Limit,” host Justin Chopin sits down with Mark Firmin, Executive Director of Angels’ Place, to discuss how this incredible organization provides essential services and emotional support to families in need.

Angels’ Place is dedicated to offering respite care, holiday celebrations, and compassionate assistance to families during their most difficult times. This episode highlights the power of giving back and the impact a strong support system can have on those facing unimaginable challenges.

Episode Highlights:

In this heartwarming and inspiring conversation, Justin and Mark discuss:

-The Mission of Angels’ Place: How the organization provides free respite care and support for families of children with life-threatening illnesses.

-Beyond Medical Care: The importance of emotional and community support in helping families navigate the challenges of serious childhood illnesses.

-How to Get Involved: Ways listeners can contribute, volunteer, or support Angels’ Place in its mission.

“Hope for Families in Need” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to hear this inspiring conversation about making a difference in our community.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, “Above The Legal Limit” features engaging conversations with leaders, innovators, and changemakers across various industries. Each episode delivers thought-provoking insights on law, business, leadership, and community impact. New episodes are released every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

Based in New Orleans, The Chopin Law Firm LLC has over 100 years of combined legal experience, providing expert representation in personal injury, maritime law, and commercial litigation. Committed to justice inside and outside the courtroom, the firm actively supports initiatives that strengthen the local community.



Legal Disclaimer:

