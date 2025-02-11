Water and Sanitation urges continued water conservation in Mpumalanga

DWS urges continued water conservation as Mpumalanga sees a slight increase in water levels.

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly state of reservoirs report, dated 10 February 2025, indicates a slight improvement in water levels across Mpumalanga Province.

According to the report, the average dam levels in the province have increased from 94.9% to 95.2%. Water Management Areas (WMAs) have also shown marginal improvements, with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA rising from 83.9% to 84.0% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA increasing from 91.7% to 92.0%.

Water levels also increased in the three districts of the Mpumalanga Province, with Ehlanzeni increasing from 86.5% to 86.9%, Gert Sibande from 97.5% to 97.6% and Nkangala from 98.5% to 98.9%.

Despite these improvements, the overall water volumes remain lower than those recorded during the same period last year. Some areas experienced a decline in water levels, while others saw slight increases or remained stable.

The Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District recorded mixed water level changes, with some dams showing increases, others decline, and two remaining unchanged. Blyderivierpoort Dam is at 100.3% and Inyaka Dam at 83.3%, maintaining last week’s levels.

Dams that saw increases include Driekoppies Dam from 85.5% to 85.6%, Longmere Dam from 87.6% to 98.0%, Witklip Dam from 96.4% to 96.8%, Kwena Dam from 86.8% to 88.3%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 44.7% to 45.8%.

Conversely, Buffelskloof Dam declined from 101.2% to 100.6%, Klipkopjes Dam from 89.2% to 85.4%, Primkop Dam from 100.0% to 95.8%, and Da Gama DAm from 98.9% to 97.9%.

In the Gert Sibande District, results were also mixed, with Grootdraai Dam remaining unchanged at 101.6%. Improvements were noted in Jericho Dam from 79.9% to 80.2%, Westoe Dam from 92.3% to 93.7%, and Morgenstond Dam from 74.7% to 75.9%. Declines were recorded in Nooitgedacht Dam from 101.0% to 100.3%, Vygeboom Dam from 100.5% to 100.4%, and Heyshope Dam from 101.2% to 101.1%.

In the Nkangala District, Witbank and Rhenosterkop/Mkhombo dams both dropped from 100.1% to 99.5%. Meanwhile, Middelburg Dam increased from 95.0% to 97.2%, and Loskop Dam from 99.9% to 101.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges citizens to use water wisely, as South Africa remains one of the world's 30 driest countries. Water conservation is essential for long-term water security, and the public is encouraged to fix, and report leaks to prevent unnecessary losses.

For more information, contact Acting Deputy Director for Media Liaison, Mr Sanku Tsunke on 066 299 2915/ tsunkes@dws.gov.za or Themba Khoza on 066 301 6962

#GovZAUpdates