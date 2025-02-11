Submit Release
Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes national convention of the Khoi-San leaders, 14 to 16 Feb

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, is convening a ground-breaking national convention of the Khoi-San leaders to discuss and find permanent solutions to challenges they have raised, including their recognition.

The Convention follows a commitment made by Minister Hlabisa following the number of springboard engagements that were convened with various Khoi-San leaders. It is these engagements and the determination of the Ministry of CoGTA that laid a foundation on which the planned convention will be held, bearing in mind the complexities around the concerns raised.

Minister Hlabisa emphasised a need for constructive discourse ahead, during and post the convention, thus paving the way towards constitutional and statutory recognition of the Khoi-Sun.

From the previous meetings held, Minister Hlabisa stressed that the process being undertaken by the 7th administration CoGTA to engage the Khoi-San stakeholders can not fail. “The process should contribute to bringing about unity and ultimately cooperation on the leadership and the process going forward for the Khoi-San communities”, says Minister.

Members of the media are invited to cover the three days convention as follows:

▪ Date: 14 – 16 Feb 2025
▪ Time: 09:00
▪ Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre 

Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709

Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

