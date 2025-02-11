Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes national convention of the Khoi-San leaders, 14 to 16 Feb
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, is convening a ground-breaking national convention of the Khoi-San leaders to discuss and find permanent solutions to challenges they have raised, including their recognition.
The Convention follows a commitment made by Minister Hlabisa following the number of springboard engagements that were convened with various Khoi-San leaders. It is these engagements and the determination of the Ministry of CoGTA that laid a foundation on which the planned convention will be held, bearing in mind the complexities around the concerns raised.
Minister Hlabisa emphasised a need for constructive discourse ahead, during and post the convention, thus paving the way towards constitutional and statutory recognition of the Khoi-Sun.
From the previous meetings held, Minister Hlabisa stressed that the process being undertaken by the 7th administration CoGTA to engage the Khoi-San stakeholders can not fail. “The process should contribute to bringing about unity and ultimately cooperation on the leadership and the process going forward for the Khoi-San communities”, says Minister.
Members of the media are invited to cover the three days convention as follows:
▪ Date: 14 – 16 Feb 2025
▪ Time: 09:00
▪ Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre
Enquiries:
Ms. Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of COGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709
Mr. Legadima Leso
COGTA Head of Communications
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.