Deputy Minister Buti Manamela leads 2025 Annual Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp, 12 Feb

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, will lead and participate at the Annual Mandela-Sobukwe Leadership Camp (Peer Leadership Retreat).

The Mandela- Sobukwe Leadership Camp is an annual event that was initiated in 2023. It is meant to coincide with the State of the Nation Address (SONA) and the commemoration of the historic release of Nelson Mandela on 11 February 1990.

The essence of this Leadership Camp is to foster leadership development among the youth, equipping them to navigate and influence our nation’s future in the face of gender-based violence, mental health issues, safety concerns, health epidemics, skills shortages, and broader socio-economic challenges.

The Leadership Camp will convene 100 young student leaders from all 26 public universities, 50 public TVET colleges, and 9 community colleges, all selected through the Higher Health’s Peer Educator Program. The aim is to develop young change agents to influence the future of the nation, the African continent, and the world at large.

The camp serves as a platform for young aspiring peer educator leaders to converge, discuss innovative ideas, and brainstorm new ways of dealing with challenges that the South African youth are confronted with.

Members of the media are invited to the opening of the Leadership Camp, as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 12 February 2025

Time: 18:30

Venue: Protea Hotel Fire and Ice, Cape Town

For more information contact:

Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239.

#GovZAUpdates