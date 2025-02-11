Minister Enoch Godongwana tables 2025 Budget Review, 19 Feb

On Wednesday, 19 February 2025, the South African Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget Review to Parliament.

The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service Incorporated, BB- (positive) by S&P Global Ratings and BB- (stable) by Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited, has mandated Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, to arrange a non-deal Global Investor Call (“GIC”) scheduled for Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST.

The GIC will be led by the Director-General of the National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior National Treasury officials.

This year, given National Treasury’s role as Chair of the Finance Track of the G20, there will not be a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings domestically nor internationally, due to conflicts with the G20 meetings. Should there be any changes to this, it will be communicated to the market.

There will be an open Q&A session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Goldman Sachs or Investec representatives.

Investec Bank Limited:

• Name: Leanne Large

• Email address: Leanne.Large@investec.com

• Contact details: +27 82 494 8804

Goldman Sachs International:

• Name: Rumbi Wasterfall

• Email address: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com

• Contact details: +44 207 774 6671

Link to pre-register (Recommended): https://shorturl.at/kfPVm

Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://shorturl.at/YG7Sl

Following the tabling of the 2025 Budget, a presentation will be available on National Treasury's website: https://shorturl.at/1VyCh

For further enquiries contact:

Terry Bomela-Msomi

Director: Debt Issuance and Management

Tel: 012 315 5753

Mobile: +27 66 289 2492

For media enquiries, please contact media@treasury.gov.za.

