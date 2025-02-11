Minister Enoch Godongwana tables 2025 Budget Review, 19 Feb
On Wednesday, 19 February 2025, the South African Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget Review to Parliament.
The Republic of South Africa, rated Ba2 (stable) by Moody’s Investors Service Incorporated, BB- (positive) by S&P Global Ratings and BB- (stable) by Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited, has mandated Goldman Sachs International and Investec Bank Limited, alongside their empowerment partners, Vunani Capital Partners and Cinga Capital, to arrange a non-deal Global Investor Call (“GIC”) scheduled for Wednesday, 19 February 2025 at 16:00 SAST / 14:00 GMT / 09:00 EST.
The GIC will be led by the Director-General of the National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse, and will be supported by senior National Treasury officials.
This year, given National Treasury’s role as Chair of the Finance Track of the G20, there will not be a series of in-person fixed income investor update meetings domestically nor internationally, due to conflicts with the G20 meetings. Should there be any changes to this, it will be communicated to the market.
There will be an open Q&A session during the GIC, and the Republic of South Africa also welcomes the pre-submission of questions through the respective Goldman Sachs or Investec representatives.
Investec Bank Limited:
• Name: Leanne Large
• Email address: Leanne.Large@investec.com
• Contact details: +27 82 494 8804
Goldman Sachs International:
• Name: Rumbi Wasterfall
• Email address: rumbi.wasterfall@gs.com
• Contact details: +44 207 774 6671
Link to pre-register (Recommended): https://shorturl.at/kfPVm
Link for the audio replay (only available following the GIC): https://shorturl.at/YG7Sl
Following the tabling of the 2025 Budget, a presentation will be available on National Treasury's website: https://shorturl.at/1VyCh
For further enquiries contact:
Terry Bomela-Msomi
Director: Debt Issuance and Management
Tel: 012 315 5753
Mobile: +27 66 289 2492
For media enquiries, please contact media@treasury.gov.za.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.