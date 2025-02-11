Egyptian, Iraqi and Lebanese Entrepreneurs Showcase Business Initiatives to Address Food and Job Insecurity: UNITAR Workshop in Japan

On the final day, through a Hackathon, the participants pitched their refined business models and project ideas, drawing from the knowledge and skills gained throughout the training programme. Their self-led and self-developed enterprises and projects aim to foster job creation and resilience in the agrifood sector and demonstrate both their innovation and readiness for operationalization.

Lynn El Berjawi, food safety and management expert from Lebanon, showcased her project aimed at providing food safety programmes, training, certification and consultation to Lebanon’s growing network of community kitchens. The country has faced conflict, economic challenges and increasing number of internally displaced individuals. These kitchens have become the source of food for many in need. Through the initiative, Lynn aims to prevent foodborne illnesses and enhance the quality of meals to vulnerable communities.

“The UNITAR programme has provided me with a lot of deep entrepreneurial ideas, sustainable business models and more innovation strategies that we can implement. We've been through a lot of courses from phase one and two like financial models and revenue stream models - these are things that I was not familiar with. Being here in the in-person workshop has provided more practical tools that we could use with our programmes and start-up.“ - Lynn El Berjawi, food safety and management expert from Lebanon

At the closing ceremony, Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, congratulated the participants who successfully completed the training programme, which began in July 2024 with an online phase.

“Your dedication and innovative ideas throughout this learning journey have not only contributed to growing your business projects but also reinforced your ability to contribute to a broader goal of achieving food security and resilient economies. I am confident that the skills and knowledge you have gained will blossom into innovative solutions to address the challenges faced in your communities, paving the path to a prosperous world for all.” - Chisa Mikami, Head of the UNITAR Hiroshima Office

UNITAR is dedicated to supporting the development of entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, with a particular emphasis on empowering youth, women and communities in vulnerable situations. The Middle East and North Africa region, which faces challenges such as food insecurity and rising unemployment, continues to benefit from these initiatives designed to create sustainable solutions through social innovation.