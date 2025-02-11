Minister Gayton Mckenzie officially opens The Dome Nasrec

Statement on Minister Gayton Mckenzie opening the Dome Nasrec, highlighting the future of the creative industry

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, officially opened The Dome Nasrec, marking a significant milestone in South Africa’s entertainment landscape. Delivering the keynote address at the prestigious event, Minister McKenzie expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders whose collective efforts had contributed to the success of the project.

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts and Recreation Matome Chiloane, and Johannesburg MMC for Community Development Tebogo Nkonkou. Representatives from the private sector, such as Bertie Grobbelaar from JV Partners and executives from FNB management, were also present, reinforcing the collaborative efforts behind this new entertainment hub.

Minister McKenzie reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the creative industry in 2025, emphasising that progress can no longer be delayed.

Minister McKenzie said, “we are going to change lives of creatives in 2025. There can be no more delays; urging artists, creatives, event promoters and managers to make full use of Johannesburg’s latest world-class entertainment venue.” Minister highlighted the venue’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, which is strategically located next to FNB Stadium, making it an ideal setting for major events.

“The stage is permanent; the sound is permanent. When you bring your event, it’s plug-and-play! This signals a new era of accessibility and efficiency for the entertainment sector,” said the Minister.

In addition to its local impact, the Minister emphasised the broader importance of the arts and culture sector in positioning South Africa on the global stage, particularly in the context of the upcoming G20. He encouraged South Africans to recognise the immense potential of the creative industry in driving economic growth, fostering cultural diplomacy and showcasing the country’s artistic excellence to the world.

With the opening of The Dome Nasrec, South Africa takes a bold step towards revitalising its creative economy, providing artists and industry professionals with a world-class platform to thrive.

