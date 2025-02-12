Flyby Launches 1,000 Moving Digital Advertising Screens in Dubai

Flyby, a UAE-German AdTech company, transforms conventional delivery boxes into cloud-connected advertising assets.

This isn’t just about advertising — it’s about creating a new standard for the last-mile delivery ecosystem.” — Cheyenne Kamran, CEO, Flyby.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flyby, a UAE-German AdTech company, is reshaping the Out of Home (OOH) advertising landscape by transforming conventional delivery boxes into cloud-connected advertising assets. The Smart Delivery Box integrates advanced technology into everyday delivery operations, creating a scalable and impactful medium that helps brands build credibility and make a bigger impact in high-traffic urban areas.

“We’re bridging the gap between digital and outdoor advertising, providing a mobile solution that adapts to the rhythm of the city. It’s a powerful addition to any marketing strategy, offering targeted campaigns with measurable impressions and real-time audience insights,” said Saher Khattab, Head of Advertising at Flyby.

With 1,000 units rolling out in Dubai this year, brands and agencies can leverage:

• Targeted Messaging – Delivering location-based ads to specific neighbourhoods.

• Increased Reach – Capturing consumer attention through mobile, high-frequency exposure.

• Measurable Impact – Providing data insights to optimise campaign performance.

In addition to driving brand exposure and engagement, Flyby’s Smart Delivery Boxes meet UAE regulations and incorporate features that improve rider safety. Enhanced visibility, real-time telematics, and data monitoring help riders navigate more confidently and improve overall road safety.

“Our technology stands out because it’s built for real-world impact,” said Cheyenne Kamran, CEO of Flyby. “This isn’t just about advertising — it’s about creating a new standard for the last-mile delivery ecosystem. We’re enabling brands to connect with audiences in a smarter, more effective way while also contributing to safer delivery operations.”

A New Opportunity for Media Agencies and Brands

This expansion introduces a new avenue for communication at eye-level, complementing existing OOH strategies with a fresh, dynamic channel. Flyby’s advertising platform caters to both emerging businesses seeking credibility and large brands aiming for greater impact on Dubai’s roads, offering advertisers more flexibility and deeper engagement with audiences on the move.

For more information and advertising requests, contact Flyby at:

Mobile: +971 58 558 6244

Email: advertise@flyby.global

Website: flyby.global

About Flyby

Flyby is an AdTech company combining advanced safety solutions with digital moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Its Smart Delivery Boxes provide a dynamic platform for brand engagement, with telematics and AI to monitor rider safety in real-time, turning every delivery bike into a smart cloud-enabled mobile digital OOH billboard.

With an R&D centre in Munich, headquarters in Dubai, and operations already established in Munich and Abu Dhabi, Flyby is committed to driving innovation, enhancing road safety, and creating impactful advertising opportunities across the region.

