From Young Ambitious YouTuber to Marketing Agency Leader and Founder, Young Indigenous Entrepreneur Recipient is on the Rise

Toronto, ON, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is proud to honour Keenan Beavis as the 2025 Young Indigenous Entrepreneur award recipient, recognizing his growth and innovation, as well as his commitment to mentorship and relationship-building. The Young Indigenous Entrepreneur award is sponsored by Ernst & Young LLP (EY Canada).

Beavis began his entrepreneurial journey on YouTube and selling T-shirts in his early teen years before founding Longhouse Branding & Marketing. He is a strong advocate for entrepreneurs, leadership, youth employment and community development and will be honored at the East Coast Business Forum and Awards in Halifax this April.

Beavis’ business has generated over $335 million in revenue for more than 800 businesses and organizations across Canada, but Longhouse’s impact extends beyond marketing with initiatives like the Longhouse Business Award.

"I'm proud to be an Indigenous entrepreneur because our people not only support one another through challenges, but also celebrate each other's successes,” says Beavis. “Business and community are two things we're great at and it's what this country needs more of. At this critical time in our economy, thank you to Canadian Council for Indigenous Business for encouraging entrepreneurship and helping business owners take a chance on themselves like I have."

His leadership integrates Indigenous values with business excellence, and he is committed to mentoring the next generation of Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“It’s inspiring to see Keenan’s ambition, passion, and commitment to fostering new talent as he continues to grow a successful business,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB president and CEO. “His leadership reflects the strength and innovation of Indigenous entrepreneurs. This recognition is well earned, and I look forward to seeing all that Keenan will accomplish in the future."

The Young Indigenous Entrepreneur award recognizes the hard work of Indigenous business leaders under the age of 35 and honours impressive young entrepreneurs who are driving the Indigenous economy forward. This CCIB award comes with a $10,000 prize to benefit the business.

“We’re honoured to sponsor the Young Indigenous Entrepreneur award, celebrating young leaders who are driving positive change and economic growth,” said Alycia Calvert, Chair and CEO, EY Canada. “Entrepreneurs like Keenan act with purpose, passion and resilience to transform their communities and inspire future generations to build a more inclusive future for all. Congratulations to Keenan.”

British Columbia-based Métis entrepreneur, Keenan Beavis will be celebrated at CCIB’s East Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner on April 8, 2025, in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.

