Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,671 in the last 365 days.

Company Distilling Honors Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee as a Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Fighting hunger and providing nourishment to individuals and families across East Tennessee.

Townsend, Tennessee, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Company Distilling is proud to announce Second Harvest Food Bank as a recipient of its Gather Around Giving grant. This recognition underscores the organization’s steadfast commitment to alleviating hunger and improving food security for families in East Tennessee.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves as the region’s largest hunger relief organization, distributing more than 26 million pounds of food annually to communities across 18 counties. Through its network of partners, including food pantries, shelters, and meal programs, the food bank ensures that vulnerable populations—children, seniors, and families—have access to the nutritious food they need.

“Second Harvest Food Bank’s work is essential to the well-being of East Tennessee’s most vulnerable residents,” said Jeff Arnett, Founder and Master Distiller for Company Distilling. “We are honored to support their ongoing mission to provide food and hope to families in need.”

Company Distilling’s Gather Around Giving initiative provides grants and promotional resources to 12 non-profits annually, helping them expand their reach and further their impactful work within their communities.

For media inquiries, contact:
Courtney DeLaura
Media Coordinator
Company Distilling
media@companydistilling.com
(865) 805-6177

Attachment 


Courtney DeLaura
Company Distilling
(865) 805-6177
media@companydistilling.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Company Distilling Honors Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee as a Gather Around Giving Grant Recipient

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more