Centage Announces Paul Lynch as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth





SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centage , a leader in modern FP&A software, has announced the appointment of Paul Lynch as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lynch brings extensive experience in scaling B2B SaaS businesses and a clear vision for Centage’s role in transforming financial planning and analysis for mid-market companies.

Lynch is a seasoned B2B SaaS leader, innovator, and disruptor with a proven track record of scaling fintech, developer tools, and messaging businesses. He serves as COO and Venture Partner at Scaleworks and Chairman of Import.io. Previously, he was the CEO of Assembla, successfully leading the company to an exit to Idera in September 2018. Following that, he oversaw the merger of Chargify with SaaSOptics as a larger Battery Ventures investment. Most recently, Lynch was CEO of Import.io, where post-acquisition he restructured the company, returning it to growth and profitability. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Lynch now resides in San Antonio with his wife and three young children.



Under his leadership, Centage aims to disrupt the FP&A software space by finally breaking the stranglehold that Excel has had on budget management in the mid-market for the last four decades. Financial planning has become too complex for spreadsheets, Centage provides a powerful yet intuitive budgeting and forecasting tool—bridging the gap between spreadsheets and enterprise performance management (EPM) systems. Designed for collaboration, Centage delivers better outputs for budget owners in an Excel-like environment—without the headaches of version control or the inefficiencies of disconnected spreadsheets.



"Every business reaches a point where Excel just isn’t enough. When financial planning gets too complex for spreadsheets, Centage is the perfect next step—powerful enough to handle your growing needs but intuitive enough to keep your team aligned," said Paul Lynch, CEO of Centage. "With our upcoming Worksheets product launch, we're finally removing the cumbersome overhead of Excel sheets and plugins, delivering a solution that not only provides better functionality than Excel but also offers superior security, governance, and ease of use. Our mission is to bridge the gap between the Excel-based startup and the Enterprise Performance Management corporate user, giving budget owners, in the mid-market, a collaborative, streamlined experience without the version control nightmares or spreadsheet chaos. Centage is here to make financial planning smarter, faster, and stress-free."



Lynch’s vision for Centage has been set to redefine how finance teams approach budgeting and forecasting, offering a solution that scales with business needs while maintaining the simplicity and flexibility that finance professionals expect. With his leadership and the early March product launch, Centage has set to deliver an even more powerful and intuitive platform that empowers finance teams to work more efficiently and make data-driven decisions with confidence.



About Centage

Centage is a leader in modern financial planning and analysis software, providing businesses with an intuitive, collaborative, and scalable solution for budgeting, forecasting, and reporting. Designed for finance teams looking to move beyond spreadsheets, Centage delivers real-time insights, automated planning, and seamless collaboration to help organizations drive smarter financial decisions.

