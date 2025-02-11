BendPak Launches AutoPucks™ Lifting Pucks for Car Lifts and Jacks

Deliver stable, secure lifting for Tesla EVs, Corvettes and more

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BendPak Inc. introduces AutoPucks™, a new line of rubber puck adapters and jack pads designed to provide a secure connection and greater protection when picking up Corvettes, Tesla EVs, and other passenger vehicles using car lifts or floor jacks.

One of the most important steps when raising a vehicle with a service jack or two-post lift is making sure the adapters are lined up with the OEM-recommended lifting points. Placing the adapters anywhere else can lead to vehicle damage or may cause the vehicle to fall.

“BendPak already has a massive array of adapters available for our car lifts and jacks,” explains David Reunert, BendPak director of sales operations. “AutoPucks bring additional versatility and reliability to the mix for vehicles designed to be lifted by their pinch welds or by installing pucks into special holes in the vehicle subframes.”

Every AutoPuck is crafted from hard 95 Shore rubber, a high-strength material chosen for its impressive resistance to compression and wear. It can withstand heavy loads and impacts to ensure consistent performance over years of use. Each set of four lifting pucks comes in a compact carrying/storage case.

Three models are available.

Universal Slotted AutoPucks feature a specially designed groove to cradle vehicle pinch welds, ensuring vehicle stability while protecting the pinch welds and other undercarriage components from damage. Their universal design allows for easy alignment with standard jacks and stands, as well as frame-engaging lifts like BendPak two-post car lifts.

Corvette AutoPucks align perfectly with Corvette factory jack points, protecting sensitive underbody components while providing stable, hassle-free lifting. This model features a locking T-slot stem with a silicone O-ring to ensure it stays firmly in place, preventing slippage or misalignment. Fits Corvette C5, C6, C7, C8, Z06 and ZR1 models.

Tesla AutoPucks are specially engineered to meet the lifting requirements of Tesla vehicles to deliver a secure, precision fit for electric vehicle maintenance. Equipped with a locking stem and silicone O-ring, this model stays firmly in place under Tesla’s OEM jack points to provide an additional layer of stability and confidence. Fits Model S, 3, X and Y.

Learn more about the full line of AutoPucks at bendpak.com/autopucks or call 800-253-2363.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment.

