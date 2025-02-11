Titan Partners Announces Launch of Equity Research Division, Appoints Boris Peaker as Senior Healthcare Analyst

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, (“Titan Partners” or “Titan”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Equity Research Division with the appointment of Boris Peaker, Ph.D., CFA, as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst. Dr. Peaker will lead the firm's research initiatives in the healthcare sector, focusing on biotechnology.

Dr. Peaker brings 17 years of experience in healthcare equity research, most recently serving as Managing Director of Biotechnology Equity Research at TD Cowen. Prior to that, he was an Executive Director at Oppenheimer & Co. and worked as a biotechnology analyst at Cowen & Co. and Rodman & Renshaw, LLC. Dr. Peaker has been recognized by multiple industry publications and associations as a top-ranked sector analyst. He holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics from Stanford University and a B.S. in Physics and Chemistry from the State University of New York.

"The launch of our research platform, spearheaded by Dr. Peaker, marks an important milestone in Titan’s growth," stated Jason Sands, Co-Founder and Partner at Titan. "Our mission has always been to build a business around fundamentally strong and scientifically compelling stories. Dr. Peaker’s experience and reputation align perfectly with this objective."

Ryan Konik, Co-Founder and Partner at Titan, added, "Dr. Peaker's technical background, combined with his sell-side research experience, makes him an exceptional fit for our platform. His addition underscores our continued commitment to the life sciences sector."



About Titan Partners Group

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is a boutique investment bank specializing in tailored solutions for emerging growth companies and their investors. Headquartered in New York City, Titan Partners offers a full suite of capabilities, including investment banking, capital markets advisory, and research. Committed to setting the standard for securities transactions in the middle market, Titan Partners combines expertise, trust, and a forward-thinking approach to deliver results and help corporate clients achieve their strategic goals.

Contact

Titan Partners Group

info@titanpartnersgrp.com

4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(929) 833-1246

www.titanpartnersgrp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.